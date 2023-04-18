Angry man-child Steven Crowder is, once again, trying to bash others for their love and acceptance

Conservative YouTuber and podcaster Steven Crowder is once again using his platform to discriminate against transgender people. Crowder, who’s mostly known as a meme, dedicated a whole episode about how popular star Mr. Beast is pushing his trans agenda on kids.

The eye-catching title is “MrBEAST SHOVES TRANS AGENDA ON CHILDREN!” Someone on Twitter then pointed out how egregiously untrue the statement happens to be.

All MrBeast did was say "Chris is my friend transphobia is making me mad" THAT'S IT pic.twitter.com/ImzL5tx8xQ — Jalyn (@BasedTransPosts) April 17, 2023

It’s pretty obvious that Crowder is forced to use sensationalism to break through all the other noise we have to sift through on a daily basis. It’s a pretty simple tactic – pick something out of the news and then give it a conservative twist. Nothing like blaming someone’s “agenda” to get people riled up. Here’s what he said in the description:

“MrBeast’s friend Chris Tyson went from being a loving husband and father to now being a transgender woman! We dive into how they’re BOTH pushing the transgender agenda on kids. Also, Sam Smith worships the devil in his latest on-stage performance. And Chicago is a filthy cesspool of crime that’s only getting worse.”

Yes, the transgender agenda. A group of people that want to exist as normal humans and have the same rights. Oh no! What if — and this is crazy — you just didn’t care as much about what other people were doing and just worried about your own shit?

What if there was no trans agenda? I guess that wouldn’t get clicks or make money. People getting along is boring. This is the world we live in. Regardless, Crowder is still openly discriminatory. Unfortunately, for people like him it’s a badge of honor.