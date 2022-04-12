Anthony Mackie co-hosted the CMT Music Awards yesterday and answered some fan questions backstage for the CMTFanCam. The Marvel superhero and star of the Disney Plus series The Falcon and the Winter Soldier was asked a variety of questions, including “how are you preparing for the night?” “What is your go-to dance move?” and even “what toppings do you put on your pizza?” Of course, Mackie couldn’t get away without at least one MCU-related question, which was “which avenger would you take with you if you had to stay on a deserted island for five days?”

If you have seen any of his press tours, the answer is not going to surprise you.

“I would say Lizzle Olsen because I love to laugh at her because she’s a funny human being, but you know, everywhere I go, I take Sebastian. He’s my right hand. I’m sorry for being so unsurprising but that’s my dude, so if I’m going to a deserted island for five days, I’m gonna take my dude. We could do some fishing, drink a few coconuts. It’d be great.”

#CMTAwards co-host @AnthonyMackie has answers to your #CMTFanCam questions! Find out how he prepped for hosting 🧐 , his best dance moves, and more! https://t.co/SEZvWXO9uK — CMT (@CMT) April 12, 2022

Sebastian Stan and Mackie have a great relationship, both on and off-screen (though it got a bit contentious for a moment there during The Falcon and the Winter Soldier). It started on the set of Captain America: The Winter Soldier, but it was during Captain America: Civil War that the studio saw chemistry between the two actors that could be developed further. The scene in question was simply when Mackie’s character, Sam Wilson, refused to move his seat up for Stan’s character, Bucky Barnes.

The two actors are a highlight of any press tour they appear on, as they seem to have so much fun together, often making fun of one another. The two appear to genuinely have a lot of love for one another, so it’s no surprise at all that Mackie would want Sebastian to be the Avenger with him on a deserted island for five days.