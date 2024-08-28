Yankees shortstop Anthony Volpe’s ethnicity, confirmed

Anthony Volpe is the latest in a long line of Yankee superstars. The shortstop made his MLB debut in 2023, and wasted no time showcasing his talent on the field. He won the Gold Glove Award that year, becoming only the fifth rookie to do so in American League history.

Recommended Videos

Volpe is quickly becoming a Yankee favorite due to his airtight defense. The franchise’s intense fandom has, however, led to some debate about the shortstop’s background. Volpe’s physical appearance and his surname has confused many, and we’re here to set the record straight.

What nationality is Anthony Volpe’s mom?

Anthony Volpe comes from a mixed-race background. His mother, Isabelle is of Filipino descent, while his father, Michael, is of Italian descent. Both of his parents are doctors who practice in New York, according to Pinstripe Nation. Isabelle is an anesthesiologist while Michael is a urologist.

Volpe talked about the impact of his Filipino family during a profile with New York Daily News. He recalled hearing about the struggles that his maternal grandparents went through emigrating to the United States, which he gained even greater appreciation for as he got older:

It just showed the sacrifices the whole family was willing to make… It’s crazy the stuff that the whole family went through to sacrifice.

Anthony Volpe celebrates both sides of his family

Anthony Volpe admitted that he struggled with his mother’s native language, but he cites Filipino cuisine as his absolute favorite. “[It’s] amazing, and it doesn’t matter what kind of food it is,” he told the outlet. “They do everything, and they’re really good at it.”

Being Italian on his father’s side, Volpe also told the New York Daily News that he has a predisposition for loving chicken parm:

They’re so good. It’s really that, and then the Italian [food], like chicken parm. Those are the two that are my favorites.

In 2022, Anthony Volpe gave a speech on his Italian-American background at the Italian American Baseball Foundation. He reflected on the legacy of his grandfather, who also played, and voiced admiration for Italian culture as a whole. It’s clear he appreciates both his mother and father’s cultures.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy