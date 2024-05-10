Photo by Don Arnold/WireImage) (Photo by Don Arnold/WireImage
Anya Taylor-Joy’s chic yet SHOCKING journey through the ‘Furiosa’ press tour – photos 

Anya Taylor-Joy's "Furiosa" press tour looks have us even more excited for the movie.
William Kennedy
William Kennedy
|
Published: May 10, 2024 04:01 pm

Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga, starring Anya Taylor-Joy and Chris Hemsworth is one of the most highly anticipated blockbusters of the summer. Taylor-Joy’s Furiosa press tour red carpet looks, however, threaten to upstage the movie, and are every bit as visually innovative as the Mad Max installment promises to be.

Furiosa is set in a dystopian future, and Taylor-Joy’s international press tour ensembles have reflected the movie’s futuristic tone, with heavy doses at times of classic Hollywood elegance with a twist — just what you’d expect from Taylor-Joy, perhaps the most boundary-pushing actress of her generation.

Photo by Brendon Thorne/Getty Image

Anya recalled classic Hollywood with her hair down in her rust-colored, floor-length, off-the-shoulder gown at the Overseas Passenger Termina Furiosa media call in Australia — Chris Hemsworth as arm candy never hurts.

Photo by Jaime Nogales/Medios y Media/Getty Images

An elegant riff on a one-piece mini-dress, Taylor-Joy showed up at the Palacio de Bellas Artes in Mexico for the Furiosa premiere wearing this metallic look, adorned with metal roses on each shoulder for a bit of romance.

Photo by Eric Charbonneau/Getty Images For Warner Bros.

Moving further into the sci-fi vibe, Anya wore a black leather number with stiletto heels and metallic, space-age bracelets in Los Angeles. Her hair was pulled up into a striking high ponytail and her trademark red lips were on full display.

Photo by Shy McGrath/WireImage

Continuing the industrial trend, Taylor-Joy added some rock ‘n’ roll to her ensemble at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas, for CinemaCon 2024. She wore a smokey eye and a studded minidress and heels, hair in a high bun, and straps for days.

Photo by Jaime Nogales/Medios y Media/Getty Images

Speaking of straps, Anya went white (to match her hair) at her Furiosa press appearance in Mexico City. The outfit mixed a pleather look with meta buttons, and zippers, white heels, and a black, mid-riff revealing top. Of all the looks, this was our least favorite — but hey, maybe “handbag” was what she was after.

Photo by Don Arnold/WireImage

The absolute showstopper, however, was Taylor-Joy at the Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga Australian premiere, wearing a dramatic gold-colored plunging minidress and a headpiece covered in what looked like arrows, evoking the dystopian themes of the movie, and in some sense, Joan of Arc.

If Furiosa is anywhere as good as that ensemble, we’re in for a treat when the movie opens May 24 in theaters.

Author
William Kennedy
William Kennedy is a full-time freelance content writer and journalist in Eugene, OR. William covered true crime, among other topics for Grunge.com. He also writes about live music for the Eugene Weekly, where his beat also includes arts and culture, food, and current events. He lives with his wife, daughter, and two cats who all politely accommodate his obsession with Doctor Who and The New Yorker.