Are Chris Cuomo and Don Lemon still friends?

Once upon a time, Chris Cuomo and Don Lemon were the dynamic duo of CNN’s primetime lineup. But as the saying goes, all good things must come to an end.

The bromance between Cuomo and Lemon was a bright spot in the often serious world of cable news. They referred to each other as “brother” and exchanged “I love yous” during their prime-time broadcasts, creating a sense of camaraderie that resonated with audiences. Their friendship extended beyond the studio, with the pair even launching a podcast together. It seemed like nothing could come between these two media powerhouses.

However, the tides of fortune can change quickly. In the span of two years, Cuomo and Lemon were embroiled in separate controversies that ultimately led to their departures from CNN. Cuomo was fired from CNN in December 2021 for his involvement in his brother Andrew Cuomo’s sexual harassment scandal. Lemon faced his own troubles, being let go from CNN in April 2023 following a series of controversies, including comments about women’s “prime” that were widely criticized.

Following their respective firings, the once-inseparable duo has drifted apart, which was expected. We all struggle to keep in touch with work friends after we no longer see each other every day. However, according to recent reports, Cuomo and Lemon are not even on speaking terms.

Chris Cuomo and Don Lemon: The end of a CNN bromance?

Lemon allegedly failed to contact Cuomo after his dismissal, which was the initial crack in their friendship. The situation became even more complicated when Cuomo filed a $125 million lawsuit against CNN in March 2022, claiming wrongful termination. Cuomo’s legal filing directly implicated Lemon, accusing him of ethical violations that CNN allegedly overlooked. The lawsuit specifically mentioned an incident involving Lemon and actor Jussie Smollett, where Lemon supposedly interfered in a police investigation.

Despite the legal drama and apparent distance between them, recent comments from both Cuomo and Lemon suggest a complex, evolving situation rather than a complete falling out. In a recent interview for Mediaite, Lemon addressed their relationship, saying:

“Not that we’re not friends, I just haven’t spoken to him, and I, you know, I needed a little break, but I love Chris. I love Chris. I love his family. He’s very close to his family, but we have not spoken, no.”

For his part, Cuomo commented on Lemon’s brief return to CNN in 2024 during an episode of his NewsNation show. Cuomo stated:

“Him showing up on CNN again was such a shock, and yet it was a pleasant shock for me. I was happy he got to go back. The way they got rid of him, I know what that’s like and I know what it must have been like for Don, and I’m glad that he was back there.”

It is indisputable that Cuomo and Lemon’s exit from CNN has shaken their relationship to the core. However, as both navigate their post-CNN careers, the future of their friendship remains uncertain. At the very least, in recent interviews, both men had kind words to spare about each other.

