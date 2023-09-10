Are Grimes and Elon Musk still together?

Since the beginning of their courtship, the relationship between Grimes and Elon Musk made a certain amount of sense. In many ways, both were outcasts in their respective industries. Grimes as an eccentric pop artist, and Musk, whose recent controversial ventures included the baffling decision to eviscerate the Twitter brand. After confirmation of their burgeoning relationship in 2018, the couple had a son two years later.

Named X Æ A-12, he was the first of three children the couple would have together. In 2021, they had a daughter via a surrogate named Exa Dark Sideræl Musk. Since then, it has not been the easiest endeavor to pin down the relationship status between the two celebrities. Their relationship seems to constantly be in flux, as Grimes told Vanity Fair in one instance.

“I would probably refer to him as my boyfriend, but we’re very fluid. We live in separate houses. We’re best friends. We see each other all the time. … We just have our own thing going on, and I don’t expect other people to understand.”

However, shortly after publication, Grimes confirmed on Twitter that the couple was no longer together. News of the birth of a third child may have invited many questions about the couple’s relationship, but the release of Musk’s new biography has cleared up any confusion.

Theo Wargo/Getty Images

According to the Los Angeles Times, Grimes posted about the machinations of the family unit in a now-deleted post on Twitter. The author of Musk’s biography — Walter Isaacson — had been promoting the book, prompting Grimes to reveal that Musk and his current partner are not allowing the musician to see her son.

“Tell Shivon [Zilis] to unblock me and tell Elon to let me see my son or plz respond to my lawyer. I have never even been allowed to see a photo of these children until this moment, despite the situation utterly ripping my family apart.”

Zilis is the mother to Musk’s twins, who were born the same year as Grimes’ daughter. Hello Magazine reported that despite the confusing interpersonal drama playing out on social media and in print, the former couple had a third child together. News of the birth also came out in the biography, which revealed their son’s name to be Techno Mechanicus. Musk claimed that his 11 children and counting are an attempt to fix what he calls “the underpopulation crisis.” Regardless of intentions, this recent news seems to indicate that he and Grimes are done for good.