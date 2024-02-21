Are Leo Woodall and Meghann Fahy still dating?

It’s been rumored for a while now. Still, no one was sure if actor Leo Woodall from Netflix’s One Day and actress Meghann Fahy were dating. Fahy, however, who appeared with Woodall in The White Lotus season 2, has now put the speculation to rest on Instagram.

As early as 2022, Woodall and Fahy seemed cozy, as Woodall and Fahy both shared pictures from The White Lotus together. Here’s Woodall and Fahy, far left and center from April that year, joined by Haley Lu Richardson and Adam DiMarco, who were also in the cast.

But in 2023, Fahy told Andy Cohen, when asked about a possible Woodall relationship, “I don’t kiss and tell.” Cohen called a Woodall-Fahy power couple “delicious” — we agree — but Fahy played coy, insisting they’re “just friends.”

In Nov. 2023, the speculation heated up when Woodall and Fahy were spotted kissing in New York. Still, when asked about Woodall, Fahy told ET, “I can’t confirm or deny. Suffice it to say Italy was good for me in more than one way.”

MegLeo hard-launched on Instagram

In Feb. 2024, Fahy set the record straight when she shared a picture of herself walking with a man whose arm was around her waist. Although they’re facing away from the camera, Woodall is tagged and also liked the post. So, with that, what we knew all along is confirmed: Leo Woodall and Meghann Fahy are dating.

As for Woodall, he seemed intent on maintaining the charade, commenting on Fahy’s post, “Who is he?!” C’mon man, you’re not fooling anyone.

So why break the news now? In the comments section on Fahy’s post, spenceuniverse said the quiet part out loud: “She saw us thirsting after him and had to set the record straight.”

Fair enough.