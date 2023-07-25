Are ‘RHOA’s Drew Sidora and Ty Young still dating?

The dating rumors have been following Drew Sidora and Tamera “Ty” Young around for quite a while now, and public speculation shows no signs of slowing down. After Mimi Faust, Young’s ex-fiancée, posted a photo of the two together to her Instagram story back in March, fans took it as an indication that Young and Sidora were in a relationship and that the latter’s divorce from Ralph Pittman had everything to do with it.

Since then, the rumors have only grown, especially now that the drama that led to Pittman and Sidora’s separation is playing out on screen in season 15 of The Real Housewives of Atlanta. In the mid-season trailer, conversations surrounding Sidora’s alleged relationship with Young were brought up, and in the latest episode, the former was left in tears after being asked if they are just friends. Of course, what viewers are seeing now is merely footage of the past, which begs the question of Sidora and Young’s current relationship status.

Are Drew Sidora and Ty Young together?

Because Sidora has never publicly disclosed maintaining a relationship with the basketball player, it’s impossible to say if the two are together at the time of writing. In fact, despite all the rumors, accusations, and cryptic words, it hasn’t even been confirmed that the two ever had something. As new episodes of The Real Housewives of Atlanta air, the puzzle pieces might start to fall together, but until either Young or Sidora admits to a romantic involvement, we will remain in the dark.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta will continue airing every Sunday on Bravo.