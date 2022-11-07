Are Selena Gomez and Francia Raisa still friends? Gomez’ feud with her kidney donor, explained

Selena Gomez’s documentary My Mind & Me premiered on Apple TV Plus not too long ago, and while the film opened up a few of the actor’s wounds for the world to see, it seems to have opened up a few more off-camera.

A bit of drama appears to have unfolded between Gomez and her kidney donor, fellow actress Francia Raisa, who didn’t get any sort of mention in the documentary which served as a deep dive into the star’s health. A snide, deleted Instagram comment led from the latter to a puzzling response on TikTok from the former. The whole thing’s a little bit messy, but we’re here to unpack it for you.

The timeline of events

Gomez suffers from Lupus, a chronic disease which is a result of the body’s immune system attacking its own tissue and organs. Its severity got to a point where Gomez’s kidneys were failing and required a transplant, which is when Raisa stepped up and selflessly donated one of her own kidneys to the star.

This formed a seemingly inseparable bond between Gomez and Raisa, and so it should; donating an organ to someone is one of the most generous acts a human could ever perform. Despite this, a rift between the pair has formed on multiple occasions now.

The first instance was roughly a year after the transplant surgery, when Raisa called out Gomez for consuming alcohol regularly and leading an “unhealthy lifestyle”, squandering the new lease on life she had been given. The two seem to have had made up since, having posted TikToks together as early as July this year, per The Daily Mail.

In My Mind & Me, Gomez called herself an outlier among famous women, and cited Taylor Swift her only friend in the entertainment industry. Raisa seemed to take issue with this, posting a sarcastic comment underneath an Instagram post quoting Gomez’s line, simply writing: “Interesting”. Raisa later deleted the comment and unfollowed Gomez on Instagram.

Gomez would go on to indirectly respond to the backhanded comment with a comment of her own, this time under a TikTok discussing how Raisa had unfollowed her. She wrote: “Sorry I didn’t mention every person I know.”

The response is slightly puzzling, considering that Gomez’s initial claim in the documentary is that Swift is her only friend in the industry. A pretty tall order, considering Raisa saved her life by giving her a piece of her own.

Perhaps Gomez is over having the donation lorded over her by Raisa, although such a gesture does affect both parties involved for life, so perhaps Raisa is owed at least a shred of recognition from the actor, who didn’t mention her donor once during My Mind & Me, which otherwise unpacked a fair bit about her life and wellbeing.

All things considered, we don’t have a window into Gomez and Raisa’s relationship. If we were to guess how it all ends up unfolding, they’re currently on icy terms, but given the circumstances surrounding their friendship, they’re likely to patch things up sooner or later and eventually press on as if nothing ever happened, just like last time.