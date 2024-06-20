Are Shayne and Chloe from ‘Perfect Match’ still together?

The Netflix reality dating show Perfect Match pairs contestants from other shows on the popular streaming platform in a villa to compete in challenges. Contestants compete to form relationships, with the most compatible couples matchmaking, splitting other couples up, and arranging dates with brand-new singles they’ll invite along to partake.

Recommended Videos

It started airing on Valentine’s Day in 2023 and has lasted two seasons. In season 1, then-33-year-old Wisconsin real estate broker Shayne Jansen (from Love is Blind) and then-24-year-old English model Chloe Veitch (from Too Hot to Handle and The Circle) instantly hit it off. They had failed to find love in their previous shows and endured failed dates with other Perfect Match contestants before coming together.

Their in-show relationship did run into trouble when Chloe’s ex from The Circle, Mitchell Eason, temporarily caught her attention, resulting in her abandoning Shayne. However, her attempts to rekindle her previous relationship failed, and she returned to him.

Chloe and Shayne reached the show’s final but lost to Dom Gabriel and Georgia Hassarati. They appeared strong and loved up when the show ended, but have they lasted since that season 1 finale at the end of February 2023?

Did Shayne and Chloe’s relationship survive after Perfect Match?

Image via Netflix

Shayne Jansen and Chloe Veitch are no longer together. In fact, their relationship ended almost immediately after they left Perfect Match.

In a March 2023 interview with Today, Chloe said, “We’re not together, unfortunately. Towards the end of the episodes in Perfect Match, there were some bumpy roads, up and down.”

The interview hints that her short-lived reunion with Mitchell significantly contributed to their breakup, as Shayne never forgave her for it. However, Chloe doesn’t regret it and says, “I needed to date Shane and then date Mitchell to really see how different they were. Not comparing them to each other but to also my inner self.”

Chloe didn’t waste any time jumping into another relationship. Later that same March, she told E! News she was already dating hockey player Ivan Lodnia. She even said, “I am certain he’s the one.”

It’s not known whether Shayne is in another relationship or not.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy