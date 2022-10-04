Are Tia Mowry and Cory Hardrict getting divorced? Here’s their relationship timeline

Fans of the hit ’90s show Sister, Sister were treated to some sad news when it was revealed that one of its stars, Tia Mowry, was filing for divorce from long-time husband Cory Hardrict.

Mowry took to Instagram to share the news of her divorce after 14 years of marriage and two children, for which she’s asking for joint custody, according to TMZ. Mowry also asked the court to dismiss any talk of spousal support on either side due to a prenuptial agreement.

The couple married in 2008 and have an 11-year-old named Cree and a 4-year-old named Cairo. In her message on Instagram, Mowry said “I have always been honest with my fans, and today is no different. I wanted to share that Cory and I have decided to go our separate ways.”

“These decisions are never easy, and not without sadness. We will maintain a friendship as we co-parent our beautiful children. I am grateful for all the happy times we had together and want to thank my friends, family and fans for your love and support as we start this new chapter moving forward in our lives.”

So how did the couple meet and how long have they been dating? Let’s take a look at their relationship timeline.

Tia Mowry and Cory Hardrict’s relationship timeline

Mowry met her future husband on the set of the 1999 feature film Hollywood Horror. It was Mowry’s first project after her show ended. Hardrict was new to the industry and didn’t have a lot of money at the time, according to People.

They became fast friends and the actor said one time he was waiting at a bus stop and Mowry asked if she could give him a ride. Hardrict said he was embarrassed to be found there.

They were friends for a while but nothing more mainly because Mowry wanted to focus on school and her acting career. They reportedly never got physical and hung out for about a year before anything happened.

In 2000, the couple started officially dating. Mowry told OK! that she wanted to make sure she had something real before they got physical with each other.

“I just held out. We weren’t physical, we didn’t do anything for a while to make sure this was something special and this was something real. We courted each other for about a year. We didn’t go on dates with just him and I, there were other people around. We waited a year to kiss.”

Mowry said they eventually kissed while at a picnic in the park and that Hardrict asked permission before he did anything. “I just thought that was so sweet, so kind,” she said on her YouTube channel.

They dated for about six years before Cory finally popped the question on Christmas day in 2006. The whole Mowry clan was together for Christmas and Hardrick handed Mowry a card while her brother put “Let’s Get Married” by Jagged Edge on the radio.

He got on one knee and Mowry, caught by surprise, said yes. He told Quick Fix that despite being poor he wanted to give Lowry the ring she deserved.

“I knew Tia was the one for me when she was in my corner when I moved to L.A. I was dirt poor, I didn’t have anything, and she appreciated everything for what it was, and she loved me for me. And I knew once I could get in a financially better situation that I’m going to buy her a ring and that’s going to be my wife.”

In 2008, they got married at the Four Seasons in Santa Barbara, California. The couple said it was a favorite hangout spot when they were still dating, so it had a sentimental connection. First came marriage, then came their son Cree in June of 2011.

In 2017, the couple participated in a Q and A session about their marriage.

“He taught me how to believe in myself more than I believe in myself. He is my biggest supporter and biggest fan,” she said.

They welcomed their second child Cairo in May of 2018. From then till now Mowry posted regularly about her life, children, and marriage. Everything was fun and peachy until the post today announcing the divorce.

Divorce is never easy especially with children. Hopefully things don’t get messy as they proceed. As always, we’ll keep you posted if they do.