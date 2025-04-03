Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo share first ‘Wicked: For Good’ teaser and reveal what they’re forgiving audiences for

At CinemaCon 2025, the much-awaited follow-up to last year’s huge hit, Wicked, was the main attraction. Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo, who are playing Glinda and Elphaba again, gave fans their first look at Wicked: For Good during Universal Pictures’ event at Caesars Palace. The studio was celebrating the massive success of the first movie, and this presentation gave everyone a small preview of what was coming next—both for the characters and the actors themselves.

Recommended Videos

As reported by People, the teaser shown at CinemaCon had a lot of exciting moments for fans. Most importantly, it revealed Dorothy for the first time, though her face wasn’t shown. There were also classic Wizard of Oz elements like the yellow brick road and the Emerald City, which suggested the movie would stay true to the original story while still telling something new.

Scenes of Erivo’s Elphaba singing No Good Deed and Grande’s Glinda performing For Good were included, proving that the sequel will have just as much music and spectacle as the first film. The teaser ended with Elphaba’s famous line, “I’m off to see the Wizard,” making it clear where the story is headed.

Wicked Actresses forgive the audience

Besides the new footage, the two actresses talked about how emotional they got during the Wicked press tour in 2024—a moment that spread quickly online. While they’re excited about the new round of promotions, Grande and Erivo joked that this time, there would be “less crying.” Erivo said, “We can’t wait to get back on the road again… And I promise less waterworks this time, but I’m not sure we can live up to that.”

“Yes, we already have our tissues packed,” Grande added as Erivo continued… but you’ve seen it, so you get it, right? You cried,” Grande added, to laughter from the audience. “You cried. Don’t lie. We know. We saw,” Erivo said. “And we thank you and forgive you for the hard time you gave us for doing it.”

Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Wicked: For Good picks up right where the first movie left off. Director Jon M. Chu confirmed that the sequel will deal with the fallout of the choices Elphaba and Glinda made before. The teaser hinted that their friendship would grow stronger, with scenes of Glinda warning Elphaba and others and suggesting a coming conflict.

Elphaba’s exile and Glinda’s search for what it really means to be good were key parts of the presentation. Most of the original cast is returning, including Jonathan Bailey, Jeff Goldblum, Marissa Bode, Bowen Yang, Ethan Slater, and Michelle Yeoh, so fans can expect the same world but with new developments. Wicked: For Good, directed by Chu and written by Winnie Holzman and Dana Fox, will be in theaters on November 21, 2025.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy