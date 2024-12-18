Ariana Grande gets cheeky as she reveals how she really feels about the ‘Wicked: For Good’ title change

We’re closing in on one month since the theatrical bow of Wicked, a film that had one job (summoning all the musical theater nerds to the cinema so Universal’s execs could pay their mortgage) and succeeded at many more. Among them, a massive presence at the upcoming Golden Globes and cementing itself as one of the top films of 2024 by various voting bodies.

And while it remains to be seen if all of this will translate to Oscars glory, the name of the game right now is looking ahead to Wicked: Part Two… er, Wicked: For Good, as we now know it will be called. The new title hasn’t drawn much in the way of support, but the two sparkly thumbs up from leading lady Ariana Grande might make up for that.

Speaking recently to Variety, Grande revealed that the For Good subtitle has been common knowledge among the Wicked cast and crew since filming began, and so they’ve had plenty of time to grow “rather attached to it.” Moreover, it’s apparently indicative of the whole behind-the-scenes experience that Wicked has been for them.

It’s just the perfect title because this project really has changed us for good.

She’s probably not wrong; given the transmedia history and cultural significance behind not only the Land of Oz but also this particular slice of it, being involved with a production like Wicked would no doubt be a surreal high point in any artist’s life. More broadly, the fact that the subtitle is derived from one of the stage play’s most prominent musical numbers makes “For Good” an understandable direction to take Wicked‘s cinematic journey.

Nevertheless, it’s just as understandable that some folks are rolling their eyes at the decision to go from Wicked: Part I to Wicked: For Good, especially now that we know the “For Good” subtitle has been in play for as long as it has. At that point, why include Part I in the onscreen title at all?

One thing is for sure: the decision to split Wicked into two parts will make for a huge payoff in every way that matters. Functionally speaking, Wicked’s plan of attack was building conflict, while For Good will set that conflict on proverbial (and perhaps literal) fire. The two films share the duty of diving into the emotions of these characters, allowing for a depth that one film couldn’t have come close to reaching. This makes the setup and knockdown of the tension that much more powerful, not only individually but on a cooperative level as well.

Beyond a subtitle change, Wicked: For Good will also feature new musical numbers created entirely for the film adaptation and is currently scheduled to hit theaters on Nov. 21, 2025. It will be no easy pond to swim in, with Zootopia 2 and Avatar: Fire and Ash aiming for an end-of-year theatrical run as well, but Wicked: For Good is a pretty big fish in its own right, with its predecessor’s tasty, still-accumulating box office haul being Exhibit A of its inevitable pop-u-larity.

