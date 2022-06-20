‘Army of the Dead’ star names the superhero they’d love to play
Garret Dillahunt just wowed audiences as LAPD’s Special Investigations Section Captain Monroe in Michael Bay’s thriller Ambulance, and he’s already looking forward to a role he’d love to bring to life in the future.
During a chat with The Illuminerdi, Dillahunt revealed the superhero he’d most love the opportunity to play, and it’s someone we have yet to see make a big-screen debut.
“There’s a lot of cool ones. I’m trying to think of ones that haven’t been already been played by someone is the problem. And now who’s my age that I could play because the one I loved the most was Master of Kung Fu. I have all of those Jim Starlin art, Shang Chi, I love those books, but I collected artists. I don’t know if you know who Jim Steranko was. All those guys, Jim Starlin, Jim Lee is great, but I guess no one’s done Mister Miracle. With his lock pick, hitting up here and he was cool and he hasn’t been done yet. I could do that.”
DC’s Mister Miracle, or Scott Free, is part of the New Gods mythology — specifically as the God of Escape. This came in handy for stage performances — think America’s Got Talent — and as a superhero, of course. Escaping sticky situations, criminal masterminds, or inner turmoil — Mister Miracle could do it all.
Playing such a multifaceted character would be an easy feat for Gillahunt, who has breathed life into characters like Burt Chance, John Henry, and John Dorie, to name a few. Dillahunt is a talented actor, and fans know he would shine in the superhero realm next.
Here’s hoping he gets the opportunity to answer the call.