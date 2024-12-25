As Kate Cassidy shares her tattoo tribute to Liam Payne, a One Direction bandmate celebrates his 33rd birthday

Kate Cassidy is keeping Liam Payne’s memory alive in the most heartfelt way.

The 25-year-old girlfriend of the late One Direction singer revealed a delicate new tattoo on Sunday, Dec. 22, that appears to honor her two-year romance with Payne, who tragically passed away on Oct. 16 at the age of 31.

Cassidy shared the image on her Instagram Stories, where she showcased matching angel wings inked on her index and middle fingers while cradling her pet dog, Nala. The pup, which she adopted with Payne just a month before his shocking death, looked equally serene in the snap. Cassidy added a simple red heart emoji over the image, according to People, which secured a copy of the IG story before it expired.

The tattoo comes as yet another deeply personal tribute to the man Cassidy had called her “angel” in an emotion Instagram Story shortly after his passing. “I have been at a complete loss,” she wrote at the time, pouring her heartbreak onto Instagram Stories. “Nothing about the past few days have felt real. I ask and pray that you’ll give me the grace and space to navigate this in private.”

The influencer continued her message, writing, “Liam, my angel. You are everything. I want you to know I loved you unconditionally and completely. I will continue to love you for the rest of my life. I love you, Liam.”

Payne, best known as a member of the phenomenal British pop boy group One Direction, tragically fell from a third-floor hotel balcony in Buenos Aires, Argentina. Cassidy had joined him on what was meant to be a two-week getaway just days prior, but heartbreakingly returned home without him. Friends and fans alike came together to mourn Payne’s untimely passing, with Cassidy attending his November funeral in the English countryside alongside Damian Hurley and Payne’s former bandmates — Tomlinson, Harry Styles, Niall Horan, and Zayn Malik.

Cassidy hasn’t shied away from honoring Payne publicly since his demise. Earlier this December, she posted a compilation on TikTok featuring her intimate, never-before-seen moments with Payne, including the two of them dancing under laser lights, playfully dragging each other around, cuddling at Disneyland, and even sledding down a snowy hill. Set to Mazzy Star’s hauntingly beautiful “Fade Into You,” Cassidy captioned the montage simply: “I love you.”

Meanwhile, Cassidy debuted her tribute ink for Payne just a few days before the latter’s former fellow boyband member, Louis Tomlinson, celebrated his birthday. The “Two of Us” hitmaker officially turned 33 on Dec. 24, a day before Christmas. Directioners flooded social media with birthday wishes for Tomlinson on his special day, with one of them writing, “Happy Birthday Louis! You have saved me in so many ways and I’m so thankful for that. … I hope 33 treats you well.”

Happy 33rd birthday to our beloved, most talented Louis Tomlinson.



Louis, you are one of the most inspirational, generous, kind, resilient, and intelligent people we’ve ever known. Being a fan of yours is a blessing every single day, and we are so immensely proud to witness your… pic.twitter.com/irMHpZol7u — HL Daily (@UpdateHLD) December 24, 2024

Another fan chimed in, Being a fan of yours is a blessing every single day, and we are so immensely proud to witness your growth, both as an artist and as a person,” while someone else added, “Happy Birthday @Louis_Tomlinson. This year I’m the most grateful to be able to call myself a fan for the last 14 yrs and many more to come. I love you more than words could ever describe, have the best day ever and happy holidays.” Details on how Tomlinson celebrated his birthday are scarce. But considering his bandmate’s passing a few months ago, it appears the “Back to You” crooner has opted to tone it down this year.

