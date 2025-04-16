Ashley St. Clair shocks everyone with bizarre baby name amid Elon Musk paternity scandal

The ongoing paternity controversy involving billionaire Elon Musk and social media personality Ashley St. Clair has taken another surprising twist. The unusual name of their child has been revealed while the legal fight between them is making headlines. The story started on X (the platform formerly known as Twitter), where St. Clair and Musk first began talking.

Their online exchanges soon turned into a real-life relationship. Musk invited St. Clair to visit X’s San Francisco offices and later flew her on his private jet to Rhode Island to see one of his sons at college. Things moved quickly between them, and during a New Year’s trip to St. Barts, St. Clair told Musk she was ovulating. As reported by IrishStar, his response, supposedly, “What are we waiting for?”

St. Clair says Musk stayed in touch during her pregnancy, sending her gifts and even introducing her to his mother. He reportedly made requests about how the birth should happen and whether the baby should be circumcised, but she didn’t follow those suggestions. The baby, born in September 2024, was named Romulus St. Clair, a choice that has gotten a lot of attention.

Elon Musk’s alleged child is named Romulus

But after the birth, a legal battle began. Soon after Romulus was born, Musk’s money manager, Jared Birchall, allegedly reached out to St. Clair with an offer of 15 million upfront plus 100,000 a month until the child turned 21, in exchange for her keeping quiet about Musk being the father. Birchall reportedly warned her about the risks of fighting Musk publicly, suggesting that legal action would backfire on her.

St. Clair turned down the deal, leading to a full paternity dispute and a lawsuit. A court-ordered DNA test confirmed Musk is the father with 99.9999% certainty, per Page Six. This discovery adds another twist to the story, showing how far Musk may have gone to keep this quiet.

Birchall’s role in handling Musk’s relationships with multiple mothers of his children has also come under scrutiny, revealing a system for managing what appears to be a large number of offspring. The baby’s name, Romulus, has only made the story more attention-grabbing. The name’s uniqueness and its link to the mythical founder of Rome have fueled even more public debate about why the parents chose it.

Between the high-profile paternity fight, the uncommon name, and the fact that Musk has so many children with different women, this situation has become a strange but fascinating media circus. Elon Musk already has a big and complicated family, with kids from past relationships, including his ex-wife Justine Wilson, musician Grimes, and Shivon Zilis.

