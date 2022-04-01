Ashley Tisdale responds to viral tweet about book buying for Architectural Digest tour

Actress Ashley Tisdale recently opened up her house to Architectural Digest as part of their “Open Door” series, which peers into at the homes of the famous, and also just had to address a shot of shelves filled with books she showed off.

In the video published three days ago, the High School Musical star stopped and mentioned that several of her bookshelves stood bare before the shoot with the outlet. As a result, she had her husband go to a store and purchase around 400 books. Viewer Sarah Caldwell was incredulous about the decision in a tweet the same day.

A number of replies pointed out that books are often used as decoration on sets, and that there are businesses like Books By The Foot that sell them just for visual purposes. Tisdale ultimately responded to the post, which had more than 30,000 retweets as of this story being filed, and said this was standard in interior design, and that she was honest about it. She added that while several of the books were her own, they were not enough to fill the space.

Let’s clear this up. There are some of my books from over the years in there but yea 36 shelves that hold 22 books I did not have and any interior designer would have done the same. They do it all the time, I was just honest about it. — Ashley Tisdale (@ashleytisdale) March 30, 2022

Caldwell has not yet responded to Tisdale’s reply, though a number of people who did, defended her artistic decision. For others, it was a slippery slope to eventually seeming foolish during future conversations with other people.