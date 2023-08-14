‘At least she’s consistent at never serving’: Kendall Jenner pales next to Jennie and Jungkook in new Calvin Klein campaign

Calvin Klein has made a comeback with a new campaign, re-born and sexier than ever. The brand, renowned for its iconic white boxer briefs and provocative promotional pictures, has undergone a transformation featuring two of the biggest K-pop stars of all time: BLACKPINK’s Jennie and BTS’ Jungkook. Unfortunately, the campaign did not focus solely on the musicians.

Everyone knows that Jennie and Jungkook are poised to create a sensation on social media. With the announcement of these two stars as the new brand ambassadors — albeit on different dates — it was only a matter of time before the internet imploded with campaign images of Jungkook and Jennie. And indeed, they did not disappoint. However, this success seemingly came at the expense of none other than Kendall Jenner herself, after her modeling career appears to have wavered when compared side-by-side with these eye candies.

kendall being the only professional model and not serving at all is so funny https://t.co/FEQ0Av1zbx — 📎⁷ ʟᴀʏᴏ(ꪜ)ᴇʀ (@sseravmin) August 14, 2023

Several users came forward on social media, sharing plenty of hilarious takes on Jenner’s consistency at “never serving.” The model became known for being a part of the multimillionaire Kardashian-Jenner clan, and only later in life setting her sights on becoming a model. Despite achieving this goal, she continues to be overshadowed within the industry. This time, she found herself outshone by two musicians who were never even considered professional models.

Well atleast she’s consistent at never serving😭 — J⁷|🔍⍤⃝🔎 (@Jjoonscrabs2005) August 14, 2023

Of course, we can’t overlook Euphoria‘s Alexa Demie, who consistently “serves” while showing everyone that modeling transcends mere height, after all, if there is one thing she is reliably adept at is making an impression. With Jennie’s good looks and Jungkook’s abs also in the mix, the ingredients for success are perfectly aligned, resulting in the best marketing campaign Calvin Klein could have thought of.

Let this be a lesson that not everyone can be a jack of all trades. Especially if you’re not Jungkook or Jennie.