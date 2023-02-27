Aubrey Plaza is open to the Jenna Ortega team-up that would make heads explode all over the internet

After taking the stage together to present at the SAG awards, Aubrey Plaza and Jenna Ortega joked about teaming up onscreen.

There has been plenty to talk about at this year’s ceremony, but one of the highlights of the night came when Plaza and Ortega took to the stage. Both stars are known for their deadpan humor, and the pair were on form as they bounced jokes off each other. It was almost like watching two of the same person, and fans were loving it.

GIVE ME JENNA ORTEGA AND AUBREY PLAZA AS HOSTS FOR ANYTHING AND ID WILLINGLY THROW AJYONE AND MYSELF OFF A HIGH CLIFF AFTER I WATCH pic.twitter.com/POr42avNo5 — annika ♟ (@wenclair_) February 27, 2023

Plaza and Ortega joked about not knowing why they were paired together to present, saying that they have nothing in common. They then threatened to find the person whose idea it was and curse them and their families. They’re definitely on the same wavelength with their humor, and now fans are calling for them to do a movie together.

In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, Plaza was asked how she’d feel about such a project. “I’m down, we’ll just kill everybody with our eyes.” Fans took to twitter to gush over the idea, and make their pleas for a movie starring the two to happen soon.

Jenna Ortega and Aubrey Plaza need to play sisters in a movie or tv show fr #SAGAwards2023 #SAGAwards pic.twitter.com/7tFtCqytUi — Anthony S (@StraderZane) February 27, 2023

We’re one step closer to getting our dream buddy cop movie. We just need Jenna on board and the Hollywood scriptwriters to come up with something good. For now, we’ll have to settle for seeing the two in separate projects; you can catch Plaza in The White Lotus, and Ortega in the upcoming Scream VI coming out in March.