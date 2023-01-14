Austin Butler shares a deeply moving tribute to Lisa Marie Presley

Austin Butler, who wowed audiences in Baz Luhrmann’s Elvis, is paying homage to perhaps his biggest fan over the last three years of his life: Lisa Marie Presley. In a moving tribute to the daughter of rock-and-roll legend Elvis Presley, Butler says he’s shattered at the news of her loss.

Sharing a statement with People, Butler considers himself lucky to have been able to spend time with Lisa Marie, appreciating the grace she shared with him.

“I am eternally grateful for the time I was lucky enough to be near her bright light and will forever cherish the quiet moments we shared. Her warmth, her love and her authenticity will always be remembered.”

Opening his heart to the Presley family, Butler cradled them with the care you’d give the most important people in your life. Shielding them from negativity and pain that would dare reach out and touch them. When Butler transformed into Elvis, he grew close with those that were left to pick up the pieces after his death. No one’s opinion or love meant more to him on this journey than those who knew Elvis personally.

When Baz Luhrmann decided to tell the incredibly multifaceted story of Elvis through his own lens, no one was more important to the journey than those who knew him on a fundamental level. Lisa Marie and her mother, Priscilla, were two of the most important people to consult, with good reason. On several occasions, Lisa Marie and Priscilla shouted praise to Luhrmann, Butler, Tom Hanks, and everyone involved in this particular version of the larger-than-life story.

During the 2023 Golden Globes, Butler won Best Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama for his portrayal of Elvis, and Lisa Marie and Priscilla were in attendance. When Butler shouted out his love and adoration for them, you could see how deeply touched both women were. They grew to love Butler as a person of his own and for what he gave them back after so many years: a glimpse at the man who wasn’t just a legend in their eyes — the man they both loved most in this world.

Butler knew what an honor it was to bring this story to life. He also realized what a privilege it was to get to know the Presley family so intimately, sharing in everything from their joy and love to their devastating heartache.

Austin Butler thanking Priscilla and Lisa Marie Presley two days ago is extra powerful now 🥹…RIP Lisa Marie 🙏

pic.twitter.com/Ln3lUzn5uS — Wu-Tang is for the Children (@WUTangKids) January 13, 2023

It’s clear that Butler feels a level of honor and of pain at Lisa Marie’s loss; we also hope he realizes the gift he was able to give the Presley family before her death. We’re sending our condolences and prayers to Lisa’s loved ones, everyone who knew her, and Austin and the cast of Elvis, who grew so close with the family throughout the film.