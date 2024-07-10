‘Bachelor In Paradise’: Are Noah and Abigail still together?

Noah Erb and Abigail Heringer met in Mexico in 2021 on season 7 of Bachelor in Paradise after initially appearing separately on different shows in The Bachelor franchise. Erb competed on The Bachelorette’s 16th season in 2020, and Heringer became the first deaf contestant in the franchise’s history when she appeared on The Bachelor’s 25th season in 2021.

The pair connected on the first day of filming and were the first couple to earn themselves a one-on-one date. During the season’s prom night episode — after Erb had told Heringer he was falling in love with her and the couple were voted “Most Likely To Live Happily Ever After” by their fellow cast members — they broke up, with Erb saying, “I have these feelings for this girl and she’s perfect in all these ways, but I don’t know if she’s perfect for me.” They then left Mexico separately.

Thankfully, they rekindled their romance after the show ended, but are they still together now?

What happened to Noah Erb and Abigail Heringer?

When season 7 of Bachelor in Paradise ended, a montage showed what the contestants were up to. When Erb and Heringer appeared in said montage, a caption read, “Noah and Abigail left Paradise and realized they missed each other. They are hanging out and taking things … SLOWLY.”

That same night, Oct. 5, 2021, Heringer posted a video on her Instagram of the couple’s time together on the show, accompanied by Miley Cyrus’ “Adore You” and the caption “I love you @noah_erb.” Erb posted his own video, with the couple sharing a kiss and lipsyncing to Whitney Houston’s “I Will Always Love You,” with the caption “Luv you Gale, cute/embarrassing content coming tomorrow! (I know you’re asleep so you can’t stop me).” This confirmed they were back together.

They’ve posted tons of content on social media since then, and, as confirmed by Bachelor Nation, they moved in together on March 18, 2022, with Heringer moving from New York City to Los Angeles to live with Erb.

As confirmed by People, the couple got engaged on Aug. 8, 2023, with Erb proposing at a beachfront home in La Jolla, San Diego. They plan on tying the knot in Oklahoma, where Erb is from.

You can follow Noah Erb and Abigail Heringer on Instagram to keep up to date with their relationship.

