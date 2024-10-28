‘Becoming a texas fan’: Glen Powell lets his inner Texan shine through with hot new cowboy-inspired look

Monday feels so much better when you see a photo of Glen Powell rocking a black Stetson and (what looks to be) a suede jacket!

The Anyone But You actor recently showed his support for Texas Football, particularly the Texas Longhorns, by sharing a photo of himself at the game on Instagram. He posted it on Instagram for his 2.5 million followers to see — and gush over.

The actor’s Western-inspired outfit is not just a fashion statement: he is a Texan and was born in Austin. Fans have been giving the post a big thumbs up, and the comment section is filled with messages about how Powell is the ultimate heartthrob. “Becoming a texas fan because of glen powell,” a fan gushed. “He’s so hot,” another comment reads. And if you look at the woman in the background appearing to gaze at Powell longingly, a fan has remarked how her body language is super relatable! “The girl in the back is all of us,” they wrote.

Other reactions include, “My future husband… he just doesn’t know it yet,” “Glen’s smile is contagious,” and “saving a horse” (in reference to the cheeky joke about cowboys).

This is not the first time we have seen Powell rocking a Stetson (both onscreen and off), and he wears them so well. Perhaps one of the best memories from the movie Twisters is how good he looked in his cowboy hat! The actor is also a passionate fan of the Longhorns (a love he shares with Matthew McConaughey). He and his family have a special connection to the University of Texas, which they have attended for decades.

“To be along on this ride this season has been pretty awesome, and finally career-wise being at a place where I get to be invited on the sidelines as like McConaughey’s deputy,” he told For The Win about watching the game. “McConaughey is always going to be the sheriff; I’ll be his deputy.”

Powell also admitted that celebrating a win with the likes of Matthew McConaughey, Brian Orakpo, and Vince Young was a pivotal moment for him, and he would have left his younger self beaming with pride.

A few days before he delivered the eye candy for us, Glen Powell posted another picture of himself watching the game. This time, he used the same horn symbol associated with the team and captioned the post with a simple message: “Game day.” Instead of his Stetson, he can be seen wearing plaid, which again looks so good on him!

Powell is proud of his Texas roots and has never forgotten where he came from despite his career trajectory being on the rise. It was hard for him to decide to leave the Lone Star state all! “I remember thinking, ‘I have a really good life in Texas. I have a great family and great friends. How much do I love this thing, and how much am I willing to bet on myself?” he admitted in an interview with Sharp magazine in 2024.

Since starting a new life in Los Angeles, Powell has starred in some great films, including Top Gun: Maverick, Hit Man, and Anyone But You, showing his versatility as an actor. However, it seems he will never forget to be humble or kind as he remembers who he is and the state that made him.

