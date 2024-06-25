Beloved DC and Marvel YouTuber Comicstorian’s cause of death, confirmed

Comicstorian, real name Ben Potter, was a YouTuber who made a name for himself talking about comic books — especially those published by Marvel and DC. His channel began in 2014, has 3.04 million subscribers, and he posted around 3,900 videos.

Before becoming an internet personality, Comicstorian grew up in Rhode Island as a huge comic book fan and became a United States Army Ranger who spent time in Afghanistan. After falling out of love with comics due to the complex nature of many storylines, he returned to reading them while working in an Afghan military hospital. He started his channel when he retired from service to aid his rejuvenated interest in comics and help his wife understand the many superhero movies being released.

Sadly, in summer 2024 Comicstorian, died. How did it happen?

How did Comicstorian die?

Image via Comicstorian/YouTube

Tragically, on June 8, 2024, as reported by Hello!, Comicstorian died in what was initially described by his wife, Nathalie Potter, as an “unfortunate accident.” He was just 40.

Nathalie released a lengthy statement. It started by saying, “To many of you, he was Comicstorian, voicing stories from across multiple different mediums. To his loved ones, he was one of the best and most supportive individuals anyone could ask for.”

The accident was later revealed as a traffic accident on Interstate 25 in Colorado. At just after 9 am, Comicstorian’s silver Toyota 4Runner had driven off the road’s right shoulder and flipped over several times. Though wearing a seatbelt, he was pronounced dead at the scene. No other vehicles were involved in the incident and investigators have ruled out drugs, alcohol, or speeding as a contributing factor.

His co-workers have said that they’ll eventually continue his channel in some capacity. The precise way that will happen remains to be seen.

May Ben “Comicstorian” Potter rest in peace.

