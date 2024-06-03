‘Below Deck Sailing Yacht’: Are Daisy and Collin Still Together?

The fourth season of Below Deck Sailing Yacht saw romance bloom between Chief Stew Daisy Kelliher and engineer Colin MacRae, with the now-cancelled Gary King drunkenly and weirdly getting in the middle. They were adorable and tender with each other, and seemed like a great match. But are they still together?

Curious viewers have been wondering how the happy couple ended up when the cameras stopped rolling. If we’ve learned anything from Below Deck, it’s that these so-called “boatmances” never last.

The latest information we have on the couple is from July 31, 2023. That’s when Daisy took to her Instagram stories and answered fan questions, where she opened up a bit about her current dating situation. We’ll get to that in a bit.

When we last saw Colin and Daisy together on the show’s finale, they promised to try and see if their relationship could handle being on land. During the reunion show, Colin said that they “explored something together” but they couldn’t quite make it past the latter part of 2022, when things fell apart.

He said they saw each other at the Newport boat show and then he “flew her in from the U.K. to come and see me. That was really good.” The couple also spent a few weeks in Mexico together and he even “flew to New York to see her.”

Unfortunately, the good vibes weren’t meant to last. “We were kind of bouncing around together for a little while, and then it kind of turned a little toxic, I would say, and I ended things around December [of] last year,” he said.

Why did Daisy Kelliher and Colin MacRae Break Up?

Colin said he ended things with Daisy because things became toxic. Daisy said the couple “triggered each other.” They both agreed that things ended poorly. According to Daisy, Colin had been sleeping with someone on the boat, and that’s why she was mad at Colin most of the season.

She said Colin was mad about the whole Gary hookup but he didn’t seem to think his situation was in any way similar, she added that Colin would make her “feel very guilty about the Gary thing” both during the filming of the show and “throughout” their relationship.

“Then throughout the year, I permanently asked about this woman, and I asked why it was different with me and Gary and not this woman. And he said, ‘The difference is I’m telling you there’s nothing between me and this woman, that there is no future, even if you and I break up, there’s no future,’” Daisy shared.

Turns out Colin went back to the woman after he broke up with Daisy anyway. She found out from “crew members” just a few months after the breakup that “he was now in a serious relationship with this woman, it was very shocking for me to hear, very hurtful,” Daisy said. What about the toxicity? That was “always there because the trust was never there.”

When asked about the new girlfriend, Colin said she treats him “really f******* good.” Despite the bickering, both said they had a genuine connection. Colin said his feelings were real “a thousand percent.” Daisy said she was “possibly” falling in love with him.

Regardless, she said she was taking a break from dating. If she is dating someone, they certainly haven’t made her Instagram grid.

