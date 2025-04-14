Ben Affleck revealed shocking romantic issues after Jennifer Lopez divorce

Ben Affleck recently shared honest thoughts about how complicated relationships can be, especially early on, while promoting his new movie, The Accountant 2. His comments come right after his divorce from Jennifer Lopez was finalized, giving some insight into his personal views on dating and handling romance. Affleck connected his own experiences to those of his character, Christian Wolff, in the film, pointing out similarities between Wolff’s struggles with dating and his own.

In The Accountant 2, Wolff, who is a highly skilled accountant, has a hard time trying to start a relationship. Affleck mentioned to Page Six that he related to Wolff’s discomfort with flirting and expressing himself. He talked about how everyone faces challenges at the beginning of a relationship—like not knowing if the other person is interested or worrying about being rejected.

Affleck compared Wolff’s awkward attempts at romance to the nervousness many people feel when trying to connect with someone. The movie even shows Wolff trying to push past his discomfort, like in a scene where he goes line dancing on a date—something Affleck joked he probably wouldn’t be doing professionally anytime soon.

Affleck’s discussion about his character’s dating life and relationships in general comes shortly after his divorce from Jennifer Lopez was finalized in January 2025. They got married in July 2022, but she filed for divorce in August 2024. Affleck has said publicly that their split was friendly and not dramatic. He spoke respectfully about Lopez, making it clear their breakup was ordinary, unlike the way celebrity divorces are often exaggerated in the media.

This seems like his way of avoiding gossip and keeping things civil with his ex. Before his marriage to Lopez, Affleck was married to Jennifer Garner from 2005 to 2018. They have three kids together. His long relationship with Garner, followed by his shorter marriage to Lopez, adds context to his recent comments about romance.

The differences between these two relationships are pretty staggering. Since his divorce from Lopez, there have been rumors per People about Affleck dating again, though he hasn’t confirmed anything. Some reports say he’s been seeing people casually, but not much is known. There’s also been speculation that he might be getting back together with Garner, but neither of them has confirmed that.

Affleck has maintained a low profile since the divorce, even with the media constantly watching. His current dating life, which seems quieter and less public than before, might be a sign that he’s focusing more on keeping things private.

