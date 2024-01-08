Besides ‘Starsky and Hutch,’ what other movies and shows was David Soul known for?

Hollywood has mourned the loss of David Soul, who passed away at the age of 80 on January 4, 2024, following “a valiant battle for life,” according to the actor’s wife, Helen Snell. Soul, who was born in Illinois in 1943, was perhaps best known for portraying Detective Kenneth “Hutch” Hutchinson, one half of the detective duo in the original television series, Starsky & Hutch.

Soul starred opposite Paul Michael Glaser in the classic crime-solving show, which ran from 1975 to 1979. Soul would go on to reprise the role for a cameo in the 2004 film remake of Starsky & Hutch, starring Owen Wilson and Ben Stiller as the titular characters. Stiller was one of many celebrities to pay tribute to Soul following his death, with the actor describing him as “Defining 70s cool.” Beyond that staple role, what other movie and television shows was David Soul known for?

Defining 70’s cool. Rest in peace x https://t.co/vmx8UxBQu9 — Ben Stiller (@BenStiller) January 5, 2024

What movies and shows was David Soul known for?

While Starsky & Hutch was undeniably his best-known role, Soul’s credits list stretches well beyond the TV screen. In film, Soul’s buzziest work included roles in the 1973 action thriller Magnum Force opposite Clint Eastwood, and Salem’s Lot, a TV movie adaptation of Stephen King’s horror novel of the same name. Following his death, King said he was “sorry to hear” of Soul’s passing.

Elsewhere in film, Soul was in British romantic comedy The Stick Up, action movie Pentathlon, and black comedy Filth, the last of which marked his final movie credit in 2013. Soul was best known for his work on the small screen though, where he starred in the comedy Western series Here Come the Brides. Soul appeared on the show in the role of Joshua Bolt for two years from 1968 to 1970, and met his second wife, Karen Carlson while working on set.

Other important television roles for Soul included the soap opera The Yellow Rose, in which he portrayed rancher Roy Chapman opposite lead actor Sam Elliot, as well as one-episode appearances on shows like Star Trek, I Dream of Jeannie, Murder, She Wrote and Little Britain. The height of Soul’s fame and credits occurred throughout the 1960s and 1970s, a period in which he starred in titles like Perry Mason and Johnny Got His Gun.

In 2004, Soul was nominated for Best Cameo at the MTV Movie Awards, but lost out to Simon Cowell for his appearance in Scary Movie 3. Beyond film and television, Soul was known for his work as a musician, releasing the Billboard chart-topper “Don’t Give Up on Us” in 1976 and sharing five studio albums.