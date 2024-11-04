Bette Midler gags as grown man gets inappropriate with microphone ahead of potential prison time

Bette Milder was super grossed out after watching a video of a man emulating a lewd act on television. The man in question was none other than Donald Trump, the former president of the United States and the man hoping to win the country’s national election on Nov. 5. The incident did not take place in the privacy of his home, nor was he secretly captured by a zoom lens. It was in the middle of an election campaign rally in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, on Nov. 1 in front of thousands of people (well, maybe hundreds, but don’t tell him that).

The grossness began after Trump complained that his microphone stand was too low. “I came in today, I said, and, you know, this is after four of these things I’ve been in all fairness. I mean, I’m a human being, right? I come in, and here’s the problem,” he said in a clip that can be viewed via The Independent. Unprompted, he then took the microphone stand and made various lewd gestures with his hands and mouth, ending the strangeness with the words, “Way too low.”

“I saw Trump simulating a blow job on his microphone yesterday!” Midler wrote on her X account. “UGH! Looks like somebody’s getting ready to try to win the popular vote… in prison!” The View’s Anna Navarro shared the sentiment but took a more serious note with the question she posed to her X followers. “Ask yourself: what would happen if Kamala Harris did this?” she wrote. “This is not normal. Trump is disgusting, unhinged, and unfit to represent the United States. Vote him out.”

Further into the clip, Trump vents his frustration about the microphone with a rant about the equipment, the people who set it up, and how he would like to retaliate. “I think this mic stinks,” he complained. “And then we don’t pay the contractor. I say doesn’t pay the contractor, then they write a story, ‘Trump doesn’t pay his bills. He’s a bad guy.’ Do you want to see me knock the hell out of people backstage? I’m working my a*s off with this stupid mic.”

While the entire incident may have prompted Bette Midler’s gag reflex, anyone who watches it will probably agree that it’s right in his wheelhouse. The things he’s said about immigrants “eating” pets and protecting women whether “they like it or not” were also very concerning. If any of this came from a different presidential candidate in any part of the world, they would either be immediately disqualified or lose support in droves. But for some reason, Trump is the exception.

The entire disturbing episode with the microphone was met with cheers from those attending the rally. His previous comments have also been embraced by his MAGA base. It’s actually a very worrisome trend. No one should be allowed to do and say as they please without consequence. Some may argue this is the definition of freedom of speech, but Trump’s history of yelling fire in a crowded building (see: January 6) makes him a danger to democracy.

Interestingly, Trump’s own nephew, Fred C. Trump III, has distanced himself from his uncle. In a recent interview, he warned the American public about the dangers of a second Trump presidency. “Like anyone else, I’ve seen [Trump’s] decline,” he said. “But I see it in parallel with the way my grandfather’s decline was,” the son of Trump’s older brother added, before stating that the Trump family has a history of dementia.

