Beyoncé’s mom shuts down ‘ridiculous’ private toilet seat rumor

A viral photo circulating the rounds the past few weeks is making people think Beyoncé carries personal toilet seats to her venues. Honestly, the reason it’s gone viral is probably because no one would be surprised if it was true. Unfortunately, it’s not, well, not according to the singer’s mom.

Tina Knowles spoke with TMZ about the supposed issue and quickly put the kibosh on it. In fact, she says it’s just a big misunderstanding. Here’s what we’re talking about, by the way:

Beyoncé travels to every date of her Renaissance world tour with a box of her own TOILET SEATS. 😂 pic.twitter.com/ZIBeGSWJYz — Sabrina Smolders 🦋🌹 (@SabrinaSmolders) August 4, 2023

What’s the problem here? Wouldn’t you travel with your own toilet seats if you were Beyoncé? So what’s in the box? Apparently, the boxes are seats for people who get to sit on stage, hence the fun showbiz moniker.

Tina said the idea that her daughter carries around her own throne seats is “so ridiculous.” Beyoncé is currently in the middle of her Renaissance World Tour (she’s in Atlanta tonight), a multi-month jag that sees her circumnavigating the globe.

The tour is her highest-grossing ever, and like the Taylor Swift Eras tour, it’s a hotbed for celebrity sightings. For example, vice president Kamala Harris attended the show with her husband.

Oprah Winfrey went and said, “I have never in my life experienced something as transcendent as @beyonce’s Renaissance Tour. That kind of talent, synergy, expression, and anointing is something that comes straight from a Source that creates the planets.” Alright, that’s a lot but whatever.

Hot couple of the moment, Zendaya & Tom Holland went viral recently for singing “Love on Top” to each other in Poland.

The only question is, if these celebrities aren’t sitting on the toilet seats on stage… who is? The mystery continues!