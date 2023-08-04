Beyoncé’s queendom even extends to this standard bathroom item

Beyoncé can’t stand this one regular item, so she brings her own.

In shocking news — more like crappy news — it has been revealed that Beyoncé tours with a specific bathroom item fit for a Queen.

Oh, it’s true. Beyoncé has her own set of thrones which us mere mortals often refer to as “toilet seats.” Indeed, Queen Pee — sorry, Queen Bee — brings her very own toilet seats on tour so that she doesn’t need to sit her booty down where other booties may have sat.

Page Six reported on the news, which revealed the singer’s hygienic approach to what to do when nature calls.

As it turns out, it’s no surprise that regular toilet seats are not ready. Clearly, her body’s too bootylicious for it.

Before you think her idea stinks, think about it for a moment. If I were on tour with money to spend, you best believe I would seriously consider bringing my own toilet seats. To me, the idea is ingenious.

What about Taylor Swift? She’s on a major tour also. Does she have her own toilet seats? If so, are Taylor’s toiletries sparkly and colorful? Do her special seats make her go swiftly?

Does Jay-Z bring his own seats, or does Beyoncé let him use hers? I mean, he can easily afford his own. Does he become the guy who has to change his seats, then prep hers? Is he in charge of cleaning these seats? Hey, it’s a hard-knock life for him.

Beyoncé definitely treats her bum very well. At the moment, she and her thrones are in Europe performing all of her big hits, whether they’re No. 1’s or No. 2’s.