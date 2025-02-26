Bianca Censori purportedly has the last laugh as she’s accumulated ‘mountain of secrets’ against Kanye West amid rumored divorce

Bianca Censori is allegedly done playing Kanye West‘s game. The Australian beauty is now ready to walk away from the rapper, and she’s taking with her a plethora of evidence that can be used against him.

According to RadarOnline, the 30-year-old architect no longer wants to be Ye’s “plaything in the eyes of the world” after that horrible stunt he pulled with her at the Grammys. Censori caused a lot of controversy when she showed up on the red carpet wearing a see-through dress. And to no one’s surprise, her husband made her do it.

Following the fiasco, Censori gained a lot of interest that many major publishers are reportedly throwing massive offers her way, urging her to spill every juicy detail she can disclose about West, 47, in a tell-all book. With no confirmed prenup in place and a rumored $5 million payout at stake, sources say the controversial rapper is in full panic mode.

“Bianca’s not playing along anymore, and Kanye is starting to feel the heat!” an insider dished to the outlet. “Not only is he staring down the possibility of losing a boatload of cash, as rumor has it there’s no prenup, but there’s also the chance she could spill the goods on her experiences with him.”

Kanye West and Bianca Censori are divorcing.



Everyone is shocked, seeing how much he publicly valued and protected his wife. pic.twitter.com/FtXBlXfykE — Adrianne Curry (@AdrianneCurry) February 13, 2025

Sources earlier claimed that the see-through dress was the last straw for Censori, and it fueled her determination to break free from her husband and his ridiculous way of using her to make headlines. Now the tables have turned as Censori seemingly gets the last laugh with all the intel she could share publicly about Ye.

“She’s had backstage access for over two years now, and she’s sitting on a mountain of secrets that he definitely doesn’t want the public to uncover,” the insider said. “Right now, Bianca’s getting bombarded with offers to share her story. Even if Kanye had her sign an NDA, there are ways to get around that.”

Knowing that his wife could easily ruin his reputation — not that it’s not already in shambles — the “Heartless” rapper is allegedly scrambling to save his marriage. “He’s throwing out threats about her regretting the divorce, promising to make changes, and even dangling money just to keep her from leaving,” the insider spilled. “But despite the big bucks and sweet talk, Bianca is still focused on making that split happen.”

The same sentiment was echoed by sources who spoke with In Touch Weekly, saying, “Friends say he’s trying everything to change her mind about the divorce and that he’s panicking she’s made up her mind. His ego cannot handle rejection. Maybe she’ll endure this for a little longer for the right reward, but it’s obvious Kanye sees the writing on the wall.”

The same sources allege that Ye’s “worst nightmare” right now is not being able to change his wife’s mind about divorcing him. It’s worth noting, though, that neither party has filed for divorce, despite the rumors that they decided to split after the Grammys incident and were heading toward ending their marriage.

