Billy Baldwin predicts the 8 states Kamala Harris will swipe from Donald Trump’s grubby meathooks

When was the last time we heard anything about Billy Baldwin? You know, the one from Backdraft (1991), or Sliver (1993), those incredibly relevant and modern movies? Doesn’t matter, because we heard from him today! That’s right, ol’ Billy himself stuck his head out of wherever it’s been and threw a hat in the ring for Kamala, claiming that she’s going to win big in eight states.

Baldwin, who actually has a pretty big following on X (257.5k not bad), has a picture of Vice President Kamala Harris and Tim Walz as his header. His pronouns? She/Tim, for Harris and Walz. Get it? He clearly wants to make sure former President Donald Trump doesn’t make it back into the White House, and he’s doing everything in his digital power to make it so.

OK let’s talk turkey. For someone to snag the presidency, they need to win 270 electoral college votes, out of 538. What’s the electoral college? It’s the process the country uses to elect a president. It’s different than the popular vote, which is what every day Joes and Janes do with their ballot. Truth is, when you vote for a candidate you’re voting for electors. Yes, it’s complicated. Yes, we’ve tried to change it. Unfortunately, this is just how things are.

In a tweet with almost one million views, he predicted that Florida (30 votes), Georgia (16 votes), North Carolina (16 votes), Arizona (11 votes), Nevada (6 votes), Pennsylvania (19 votes), Wisconsin (10 votes) and Michigan (15 votes) are all going to go blue this election.

This means that people need to go all out and sprint until they reach the end of the line, he said. “Our daughters are counting on us!!”

Full court press.

Sprint to the finish.

Volunteer, donate, vote.

Our daughters are counting on us!!#OctoberSurprise 🇺🇸 — Billy Baldwin (@BillyBaldwin) October 24, 2024

What do these states have in common? They are all considered swing states, that could turn the election one way or the other. Let’s take a look at how things played out in 2020.

In the last election, Florida, North Carolina, and Arizona went to Trump. Georgia, Pennsylvania, Wisconsin, and Michigan went to Biden, and those were all flips from 2016. Only Nevada stayed blue from the previous election.

Does Baldwin know something we don’t? Looks like he’s being pretty optimistic. While most of those states are toss-ups, Florida isn’t. Florida is almost certainly going to stay red. That one’s out of contention Billy, sorry.

If Harris and Trump both respectively win all the states they’re predicted to win, it really will come down to the remaining seven states mentioned above. If that scenario happens, Harris would need 44 electoral votes to win and Trump would need 51 (out of the required 270).

Is Billy’s prediction grounded in reality otherwise? Recent polling shows that Arizona is the only state that favors Trump by two points. Georgia favors Trump by 1 point. Everything else is within a point! It really could go either way. Through that lens, Billy could be right, at least about some of the states. Regardless, who doesn’t love that energy? Keep it up, Billy. We’re glad you’re back kinda.

