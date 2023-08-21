Blake Lively celebrates summer in new poolside bikini shoot

Blake Lively is attracting a lot of attention today thanks a series of promotional images for her Betty Buzz soda brand, in which she is sporting a red bikini.

The pictures on Lively’s Instagram page sees the star showing off the brand in numerous poses; from holding up one of the bottles to her lips, pressing it against her neck implying the cooling powers of the soda in the scorching summer heat, among others.

Even more images from the shoot made their way to Lively’s Instagram story; in one she is lounging on a towel and holding a t-shirt bearing the title, Betty Buzz, with the self-aware cherry on top being the classic Fountains of Wayne tune, “Stacy’s Mom” playing in the background, with its lyrics rolling across the screen.

In these photos, the Gossip Girl star could be seen wearing red lipstick, fully manicured with hair styled in pigtails. The Simple Favor star commented saying, “This is not a capture of a wild mating ritual (though it could be). I legitimately chugg @bettybuzz Meyer Lemon all day. Every day. I am our number one customer. I respect our customer’s privacy so I won’t reveal that @vancityreynolds is our number 2 customer.”

While lots of comments poured in, mostly appreciating Lively’s toned body, one of them that attracted public attention prompting Lively to reply when she was asked about how she managed to have four children and stay in such great shape.

Responding to the question, the actress thanked her personal trainer, Don Saladino saying, “@donsaladino Wait. No. That’s not how. He’s not the father. He’s just the one who helps me fit into (some of) my clothes again after. He’s an even better person and friend than trainer. And that’s saying a lot.”

As far as what else Lively’s been up to lately, she’s currently attached to a big screen adaptation of the Colleen Hoover novel It Ends With Us, in which she will be bringing life to its protagonist, Lily Bloom.