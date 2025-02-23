Blake Lively painted as an ‘aggressor,’ lashes out after her sexual harassment allegations are called ‘cultural misunderstandings’

The never-ending It Ends With Us saga has just introduced a new antagonist.

Blake Lively had previously filed a complaint against Justin Baldoni with the California Civil Rights Department, alleging hostile and sexual harassment on the It Ends With Us set. Baldoni lost awards, his reputation, and representation. That all changed when he filed his own lawsuit against The New York Times, alleging libel in their reporting of the story. He sued the publishing giant for $250 million. Since then, both parties have filed additional lawsuits against each other, and nearly everyone has weighed in — even Lively’s own husband made a joke about it during SNL 50th anniversary special.

Now, after two months of Baldoni releasing uncomfortable-to-listen-to voice notes and awkward behind-the-scenes clips, public perception of Lively’s case seems to be shifting. In cases like this, some will always expect the proverbial “perfect victim” — someone who has never done anything wrong at any point in their lives. For that faction of the public, The Hollywood Reporter added fuel to the skepticism with an article questioning whether the conflict between the former co-stars stemmed from a “cultural misunderstanding” of Baldoni’s Baha’i faith. According to the piece, that might explain the alleged “inappropriate hugging.”

Lively’s allegations went far beyond inappropriate hugging, but ironically, it wasn’t even the article’s content that caught her ire — it started with its cover image. In a public condemnation of the publication, Lively’s spokesperson told the Daily Mail, “The framing in this picture is outrageously insulting as it plays into every sexist trope about women who dare file a workplace complaint, turning them into the aggressor, and suggesting they deserve the retaliation that comes their way.”

The picture in question? The Hollywood Reporter’s latest cover, which depicts Baldoni in a Biblical setting, holding a copy of It Ends With Us like it’s Moses’ stone tablet, while behind him, Lively aims a phone in a slingshot at his back.

Blake Lively vs. Justin Baldoni



An exclusive look behind the battle lines of the #ItEndsWithUs uncivil war: https://t.co/UryXmLrDcT pic.twitter.com/r8VI1SOcNf — The Hollywood Reporter (@THR) February 21, 2025

This saga is boundless, and even the most dedicated fans struggle to keep track of who did what and when. However, one of the most significant revelations came when the New York Times reported that Baldoni had hired the same PR firm Johnny Depp used during his own legal battle — allegedly to plant negative stories about Lively and “bury” her. That article still awaits its day in court, but it raises a question every time a story aggressively targets Lively: Is this just another PR tactic?

Baldoni still alleges that Lively filed false sexual harassment complaints and caused on-set disharmony solely to gain more control over the set. His lawyers plan to prove these claims in court.

Lively, on the other hand, has never wavered in her allegations against Baldoni, and at this point, the situation has spiraled far beyond the two of them. Agencies, publications, families, and even fans — albeit to a lesser extent — are all involved. That’s why cases like this must be taken seriously; the damage left in their wake is immense. With four lawsuits now entangled in this case, it’s impossible to predict the outcome. But one thing is certain: there will be no winners. Justice, however, would suffice.

For now, all we can do is wait for the cases to be heard.

