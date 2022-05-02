Blake Lively’s Dress Transforms on the Met Gala Red Carpet

Blake Lively and her husband and co-chair of the 2022 Met Gala, Ryan Reynolds, are on the red carpet greeting guests. Lively always looks stunning, and fans were waiting not-so-patiently for her grand entrance — and it was breathtaking.

As expected, the pair looked stunning in their grand entrance, but jaws dropped as her dress underwent a beautiful transformation just moments later. The Atelier Versace number gave us Cinderella vibes as it changed right before our eyes.

As fans on social media were begging for arrivals to “understand the assignment,” Lively and Reynolds showed up dressed as absolute royalty and knocking it out of the park. While it was hard to look away from her, it’s worth noting that Reynolds is on theme, too — nailing the white tie and charming prince husband look perfectly.

Ryan Reynolds looks on as wife Blake Lively unveils her second outfit at the #MetGala. https://t.co/2kVWwJSmYw pic.twitter.com/mEEn1rD3sa — Variety (@Variety) May 2, 2022

Lively’s dress is embroidered with crystals that adorn the metallic fabric, with a train flowing beautifully behind her. An “ode to New York,” E!’s fashion correspondent, Zanna, described the gown that mirrors the transformation of the statue of liberty as it “oxidizes from brown to green.” The transformed dress was inspired by the zodiac signs and the constellation painted upon the ceiling at Grand Central Station.

Opera gloves, tiara, and train. Blake Lively does not appear to have any qualms about embracing the Gilded Age theme #MetGala pic.twitter.com/HekCIcZR7J — Vanessa Friedman (@VVFriedman) May 2, 2022

As the stars continue to appear for the Met Gala tonight, we’re putting our eggs in the basket that Lively and Reynolds will remain atop the list of best dressed now and forever. And who knows, this dress may still have more to reveal.