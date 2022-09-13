Bob Odenkirk fans outraged after ‘Better Call Saul’ actor snubbed at 2022 Emmys

Bob Odenkirk was one of the many unlucky actors at the Emmys, as his Better Call Saul performance yielded zero rewards at the the night of nights.

Nominated for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series for his role as Saul Goodman, he lost out to Korean actor Lee Jung-jae from Netflix’s surprise hit Squid Game. The army of memes soon followed after the snubbing, and frankly Odenkirk deserves a little bit more respect on his name, as many fans pointed out.

FUCK THE EMMYS BOB ODENKIRK WAS PHENOMENAL FOR TEN WHOLE SEASONS OF BREAKING BAD AND BETTER CALL SAUL #SAULSWEEP pic.twitter.com/P1z2wFBd4S — LavenderRex7705 (@LavenderRex7705) September 13, 2022

bob odenkirk didn’t get an emmy even when he’s so committed to the bit to the point that he had a heart attack this is rigged — 🍋 (@merileaks) September 13, 2022

One dedicated Odenkirk fan decided to spend the rest of their evening shitposting about the snub, with a near endless stream of delightful memes to commemorate the actor’s performance in the series. Odenkirk, please slide into their DMs and let everything know it’s… all good, man.

BOB ODENKIRK FUCKING DIED AND CAME BACK TO LIFE AND YOU FUCKING SNUB HIM YOU SNUB HIM AT THE EMMYS pic.twitter.com/H2SycpfjZ5 — reed // 🕯bcs emmys sweep🕯 (@mcwexlercigs) September 13, 2022

A throwback meme amidst it as well, as the user parodied the famous Oscars moment between La la Land and Moonlight which was the most memorable thing to happen at an awards show until, well, Chris Rock.

You guys, I’m sorry, no. There’s a mistake. Bob Odenkirk, you won best actor. pic.twitter.com/ZbRp51n7R6 — reed // 🕯bcs emmys sweep🕯 (@mcwexlercigs) September 13, 2022

BOB ODENKIRK FUCKING SNUBBED FOR BEST ACTOR SMH

pic.twitter.com/mTABHES8s2 — reed // 🕯bcs emmys sweep🕯 (@mcwexlercigs) September 13, 2022

Speaking of classic awards show moments, the inevitable Kanye West and Taylor Swift meme came up very quickly.

“Yo Lee, I’m really happy for you, I’ll let you finish, but Bob Odenkirk gave one of the best performances

of all time” pic.twitter.com/31u8YCokrT — cvs (@conorrvs) September 13, 2022

The actor himself was gracious in defeat, putting a tweet out of him with his partner enjoying the ceremony and praising all those he has worked with over the last eight years of production on Better Call Saul.

The last eight years I’ve had the honor of working with the very best onstage and off. Far far more than I deserved. Rhea, thanks for holding my head off the concrete floor. pic.twitter.com/iQ2IYuiPEo — Mr. Bob Odenkirk (@mrbobodenkirk) September 13, 2022

Odenkirk won’t have another chance to win an Emmy for the role, with the series having just wrapped up. Fans can continue to rewatch Odenkirk and all of Better Call Saul and parent show Breaking Bad on AMC and Paramount Plus.