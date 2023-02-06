Bonnie Raitt fans will not allow the ‘unknown singer’ Grammys slander to go unchecked
The 2023 Grammy Awards were full of shock and awe moments including Beyoncé’s historic win, Sam Smith and Kim Petras’ “Unholy” performance, and Harry Styles’ career-defining win for Album of the Year. However, arguably the largest shock of the night came when blues singer Bonnie Raitt singlehandedly beat out Adele, Lizzo, Taylor Swift, Harry Styles, and Beyoncé for Song of the Year.
The win surprised not just the audience, who lapsed into a collective silence following the announcement, but also Raitt herself who sat stunned in her seat for several seconds before getting to her feet to accept the award. Her song “Just Like That” beat out Adele’s “Easy on Me,” Lizzo’s “About Damn Time,” Swift’s “All Too Well (10 Minute Version) (Taylor’s Version),” Styles’ “As It Was,” and Beyoncé’s “BREAK MY SOUL.”
Before long, Raitt was referred to online as an “unknown blues singer” which obviously didn’t sit well with her fans because there’s nothing “unknown” about one of the greatest blues singers of all time. In no time at all, her fans took to Twitter to defend her honor.
Raitt has been selling records since the early ‘70s, long before any of her fellow nominees were making records. Her debut self-titled album was released in 1971 and since then she’s released lifelong hits such as “Something to Talk About,” “I Can’t Make You Love Me” and “Angel from Montgomery.”
The “unknown blues singer” has now won 14 Grammy awards and has been inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, among numerous other accolades.
Don’t get it twisted – Raitt is a living legend.
We may be all obsessed with Taylor Swift’s career, but when the 33-year-old pop star was taking her first breath, Bonnie Raitt was winning Album of the Year for Nick of Time.
Also, let’s not forget the real OG of breakup songs. Move over T-Swift.
Raitt’s song “Just Like That,” tells the heartfelt story of a woman who is visited by the organ recipient of her deceased son. In the song, the pair share a tear-jerking exchange in which the grieving mother lays her head on the young man’s chest, listening to her son’s heart and understanding that somehow, she gave life to not just one man, but two.
The song is a far cry from the other nominated songs in the Song of the Year category, in not just its message but also its tone and melody. Raitt called her Grammy win an “unreal moment” in her acceptance speech, thanking the Recording Academy for appreciating the “art of songwriting, as I do.”
“Thank you so much,” she said. “I’m totally humbled, I really appreciate it.” As she exited the stage with her fourteenth Grammy in her arms, the audience got on its feet and gave her a standing ovation.