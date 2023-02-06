Bonnie Raitt fans will not allow the ‘unknown singer’ Grammys slander to go unchecked

The 2023 Grammy Awards were full of shock and awe moments including Beyoncé’s historic win, Sam Smith and Kim Petras’ “Unholy” performance, and Harry Styles’ career-defining win for Album of the Year. However, arguably the largest shock of the night came when blues singer Bonnie Raitt singlehandedly beat out Adele, Lizzo, Taylor Swift, Harry Styles, and Beyoncé for Song of the Year.

The win surprised not just the audience, who lapsed into a collective silence following the announcement, but also Raitt herself who sat stunned in her seat for several seconds before getting to her feet to accept the award. Her song “Just Like That” beat out Adele’s “Easy on Me,” Lizzo’s “About Damn Time,” Swift’s “All Too Well (10 Minute Version) (Taylor’s Version),” Styles’ “As It Was,” and Beyoncé’s “BREAK MY SOUL.”

Bonnie Raitt’s reaction to winning Song of the Year is everyone’s reaction to her winning Song of the Year #Grammys pic.twitter.com/HYcMZK00hc — Spencer Althouse (@SpencerAlthouse) February 6, 2023

Before long, Raitt was referred to online as an “unknown blues singer” which obviously didn’t sit well with her fans because there’s nothing “unknown” about one of the greatest blues singers of all time. In no time at all, her fans took to Twitter to defend her honor.

The Bonnie Raitt slander on here tonight is out of control. I love Beyoncé and Lizzo but just because y’all don’t know a legend doesn’t mean she doesn’t deserve a Grammy. — ashley fairbanks (@ziibiing) February 6, 2023

Raitt has been selling records since the early ‘70s, long before any of her fellow nominees were making records. Her debut self-titled album was released in 1971 and since then she’s released lifelong hits such as “Something to Talk About,” “I Can’t Make You Love Me” and “Angel from Montgomery.”

As a fellow Beyoncé and Lizzo fan, I couldn't agree more. I listened to Raitt's music before I ever heard of Bey, let alone Lizzo, and these people talking mess about Raitt's win need to put some respect on her name. She's a legend in more ways than one. — Marcus Jackson (@marcusdj813) February 6, 2023

The “unknown blues singer” has now won 14 Grammy awards and has been inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, among numerous other accolades.

the unknown blues singer:



x14 grammy winner

rock and roll hall of fame induction

50th among the 100 greatest singers of all time for rolling stones

89th among the 100 greatest guitarists of all time for rolling stones



bonnie raitt is a living legend pic.twitter.com/43K4hTkg8h — volja∞ i saw mcr (@freethehorizon) February 6, 2023

Don’t get it twisted – Raitt is a living legend.

Just in case it wasn’t clear, Bonnie Raitt is a living legend. Many of us grew up with her music in our homes. Congrats to her for still creating works of art. pic.twitter.com/IrxLrsYXG1 — Ricky Davila (@TheRickyDavila) February 6, 2023

We may be all obsessed with Taylor Swift’s career, but when the 33-year-old pop star was taking her first breath, Bonnie Raitt was winning Album of the Year for Nick of Time.

A little Bonnie Raitt background for younger Swifties: she is not unknown – she’s in the rock’n’roll hall of fame and this was her 14th Grammy. She won AOTY for a Nick of Time which came out in…1989! pic.twitter.com/wa90krwUBZ — beautiful things⸆⸉ 🧣🪩🫶🕛 (@SwiftieOG) February 6, 2023

Also, let’s not forget the real OG of breakup songs. Move over T-Swift.

You can mock the Grammys, but DO NOT mock the woman who made one of the greatest breakup songs of all time https://t.co/dVJ6F8zDYF — Sam Sanders (@samsanders) February 6, 2023

Raitt’s song “Just Like That,” tells the heartfelt story of a woman who is visited by the organ recipient of her deceased son. In the song, the pair share a tear-jerking exchange in which the grieving mother lays her head on the young man’s chest, listening to her son’s heart and understanding that somehow, she gave life to not just one man, but two.

The song is a far cry from the other nominated songs in the Song of the Year category, in not just its message but also its tone and melody. Raitt called her Grammy win an “unreal moment” in her acceptance speech, thanking the Recording Academy for appreciating the “art of songwriting, as I do.”

“Thank you so much,” she said. “I’m totally humbled, I really appreciate it.” As she exited the stage with her fourteenth Grammy in her arms, the audience got on its feet and gave her a standing ovation.