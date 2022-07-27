Brad Pitt is now the proud owner of a $40 million cliffside castle

Hollywood movie star Brad Pitt has made a huge property acquisition, as he’s now the got the keys to a California castle worth an obscene amount of money.

Star of hit movies like Moneyball, Once Upon A Time in Hollywood, and new release (and aptly named) Bullet Train, Brad Pitt has added a mesmerising new property to his portfolio, with his latest coming on the sunny coast of California, a few hours’ drive from the glitz and glam of Hollywood.

Reported by the Daily Mail, Pitt’s latest home is a $40 million property in popular celebrity town of Carmel, CA. The “bachelor pad” is the 58 year-old actor’s largest property purchase to date, and is believed to be one of the most expensive properties in the star-studded town.

The D.L. James House was constructed from 1918 to 1922, and had previously been owned by limited liability company Searock, spearheaded by also very aptly named Chicago businessman Joe Ritchie. Designed by architect Charles Sumner Greene, the plot of land was once owned by author Daniel Lewis James, who penned the novel Famous All Over Town.

Pitt divorced Angelina Jolie in 2019, following a seven-year marriage. Previously, the father of six was attached to Friends star Jennifer Aniston in the early-to-mid 2000s. Pitt and Jolie had adopted three children from different countries, with the couple also welcoming the birth of biological twins in 2008.

Pitt’s latest film, Bullet Train, is set to release August 5 with a cast including future Spider-Man universe El Muertro star Bad Bunny.