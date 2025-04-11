Brad Pitt ‘pressured’ Angelina Jolie into marrying him, but she is up for repeating all the mistakes

Just like their love story, the tale of Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt’s separation became a big public spectacle after she accused him of abusing her and her children. The allegation may have never become a legal charge against the actor, but he has evidently lost the respect of his children, especially Pax, who called Pitt a “f – – king awful human being” in a deleted Father’s Day post. And yet, despite it all, she has no qualms about living it all again, including marrying her ex-husband.

Jolie had alleged that Pitt physically assaulted her and their children – he choked one child and struck another in the face when they rushed to protect her. The allegation was investigated by the FBI, but the Bullet Train actor is yet to face any charges. Three of his kids have already dropped his name from their surname, while Pax has made it pretty clear what he thinks about his father.

While no one knows the full story of what prompted the former Hollywood “It” couple to tie the knot after being in a relationship for a decade, a source had claimed back in 2019 that the Wanted star never wanted to get married in the first. But allegedly, “Brad pressured her” into saying yes.

But when she sat down for a chat with Hello! magazine, she shared that she would repeat it all, every good and bad decision, because she is who she is because of them.

“I’d repeat every single one of them, and I would still get my tattoos! I’m a big believer in no regrets because you wouldn’t be who you are without mistakes, even big ones.”

For Jolie, the good lesson from her marriage to Pitt was learning to love herself and embracing the vulnerable part of herself.

“At my core I’m soft and vulnerable — it’s not my dream just to be strong. I want to be allowed to be soft and I don’t want to be harmed or feel unsupported when I am.”

Though the ex-couple remains tangled in a separate legal battle over their jointly owned French winery, Château Miraval, they reached a divorce settlement in December 2024, thus ending the dispute that has been going on for eight long years. While official details of the settlement are not public knowledge, it is presumed that Jolie gained custody of all six kids while Pitt has been granted visitation rights.

