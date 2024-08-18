Image Credit: Disney
Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images
Brandie Wilkerson’s ethnicity, confirmed

Her impressive willpower draws courage from her heritage.
Melissa Brown
Melissa Brown
|

Published: Aug 18, 2024 01:08 pm

Beach volleyball sensation Brandie Wilkerson has been making waves on the international stage, but her multicultural background is just as fascinating as her athletic prowess. The Swiss-born Canadian athlete boasts a rich ethnic tapestry that contributes to her unique identity both on and off the court.

Wilkerson’s father, Herb Wilkerson, hails from Texas and brings a blend of African American and Cherokee heritage to the family. A former basketball player drafted by the Cleveland Cavaliers, he took his talents to Switzerland, where he met Brandie’s mother, Stephanie. The matriarch of the family is Swiss and white, adding a European element to Brandie’s diverse background.

Is Brandie Wilkerson mixed race?

Growing up in Toronto, Wilkerson navigated the complexities of her multiracial identity. She candidly shared her struggles with fitting into predefined categories, recalling how people often tried to label her as either white or black. This experience is common among mixed-race individuals and shaped Wilkerson’s journey of self-discovery.

Despite her parents’ athletic backgrounds, they initially discouraged Brandie from pursuing a professional sports career. Before finding her calling in beach volleyball, Wilkerson was deeply passionate about art. She attended an art school far from her neighborhood, which she credits for opening up opportunities and ultimately leading her to volleyball. This artistic background still influences her life, as she continues to enjoy painting and pen-and-ink drawing.

Brandie Wilkerson
Photo via Instagram/@bvuilleumier

Wilkerson’s journey in beach volleyball has been remarkable. She teamed up with Heather Bansley in 2017, reaching the world No. 1 ranking in November 2018. More recently, she formed a new partnership with Melissa Humana-Paredes, leading to an Olympic silver medal at the 2024 Paris Games.

Throughout her career, Wilkerson has embraced her unique identity and used her platform to promote body positivity and self-acceptance. She views her mixed heritage as a strength, contributing to her success both as an athlete and as a role model for young, multicultural individuals in sports.

