Breckin Meyer can’t believe Paul Rudd is so nice: ‘You kill people at night, don’t you?’

It was a star-studded reunion Sunday during the Clueless panel during 90s Con. While Alicia Silverstone, Stacey Dash, Elisa Donovan, and Breckin Meyer were in Hartford, Connecticut, there was a notable cast member missing from the panel: Paul Rudd.

While Marvel’s Ant-Man didn’t make the trip this weekend, he was there in spirit thanks to his friend and Clueless costar, Meyer. During a question and answer session with fans, the stars were asked about the reigning Sexiest Man Alive, and Meyer delivered the goods. “He’s just so damn charming, and dry, and funny. When you get the triple threat like that, it’s not fair,” Meyer laughed. “He’s the kindest guy on the continent to the point where you’re like, ‘You kill people at night, don’t you? You kill a drifter or two just for kicks.’”

Although Clueless is most famous for its take on the 90s, overindulged Beverly Hills teenagers, it also marked several young actors’ turning points. Specifically, Silverstone starred as Cher Horowitz, and Rudd, playing her ex-stepbrother, Josh, would take their first steps into the spotlight. However, sometimes forgotten is another future star who also had her major break in Clueless, Brittany Murphy. Tragically, she died in 2009 as her career was on the precipice of superstardom. Meyer recalled auditioning for the film alongside Murphy and being left in awe of her performance. He explained how he was blown away by her talent, saying that he told the casting director, “If you don’t make the movie with her, don’t make the movie.”

Meyer lamented the loss of his friend, saying, “Brittany could sing like nobody’s business. I think about things like the movie Wicked, and I think, ‘Brittany would be killing this right now.’ We don’t get to see the incredible work she would be doing right now.”