Brian Austin Green sings Megan Fox’s praises while taking issue with Vanessa Marcil

Actor Brian Austin Green commended ex-wife Megan Fox as part of an effort to push back on former girlfriend Vanessa Marcil‘s assertion that she single-handedly raised their son Kassius.

According to The Daily Mail, the Beverly Hills 90201 alum took issue with an exchange between Marcil and a fan, who asked if she found co-parenting challenging. Marcil posted a photo of herself with a childhood photo of Kassius on her Instagram stories, along with a co-parenting resource.

“We didn’t and don’t co-parent. I raised my son alone.”

Green took a screenshot of Marcil’s post, heaped scathing criticism on Marcil while exalting the virtues of Fox:

“So, I can’t tell you all how frustrating it is to read continued lies from a 50+-year-old woman on social media like she is still in high school. She has never in her life been someone to walk the walk. Talk is cheap. Megan and I bust [sic] our * to give Kass a well-rounded childhood since his mom was rarely there. I’m assuming that’s why she posts so much of him now. When will she just GO AWAY.”

Interestingly, Green felt compelled to steamroll over Marcil’s recollection with his narrative of events. It is not the first time he’s tried to frame a former partner as an inadequate parent. Ironically, Fox was the target of his criticism in 2020. However, she openly called out his behavior on Instagram, accusing him of using a photo of their son Journey to exaggerate his presence in their children’s lives and influence the public’s perception of him. Per People, Fox wrote in his Instagram comments:

Green and Fox eventually resolved the issue privately, and he removed the photo of their son from his social media account.

Marcil showed solidarity with Fox in an Instagram post on November 1, 2020, which she captioned, “Like I said…The Truth always comes out in the end.”

Green has five children: Kassius, 20, with Marcil; Noah, Bodhi, and Journey, with Fox; and Zane, with his current partner, Sharna Burgess.

Praising one person to make another feel inferior is not helpful. Co-parenting is not a competition. It is about working together to support the healthy development of children in an environment of respect and kindness. Hopefully, the parties will resolve their issues and find peace.