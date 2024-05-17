‘Bridgerton’: Who plays Lady Tilley Arnold and where have I seen her before?

Netflix’s flagship romance series is officially making its third round, with Bridgerton‘s first half of season number three having Bridgertoned its way into the streaming queues before Bridgertoning up our hearts and tear ducts yet again.

Recommended Videos

The ton is busier than ever this time around, with Francesca Bridgerton (played by the newly-cast Hannah Dodd in place of Ruby Stokes) making quite the turn as the Queen’s favorite, and whose budding love with one John Stirling may be one of the easiest romances to cheer for yet. Elsewhere, Colin and Penelope are finally stealing center stage as tensions somersault all over the place, and Eloise finds herself in an intriguing position as someone who’s privy to secrets that could derail the whole of the social season.

Meanwhile, Benedict, oft the mirthful jokester, has had a quieter season thus far, but that could all change if his early encounter with Lady Tilley Arnold proves to be the rollercoaster ride it’s teed itself up to be during these first four episodes. But who do we have to thank for bringing this Bridgerton newcomer into Benedict’s life?

Who plays Lady Tilley Arnold in Bridgerton?

Image via Starz

Our new friend Tilley is played by none other than Hannah New, who is probably very tired of people making jokes about her surname.

Outside of Bridgerton, New’s most prolific project is perhaps the 2014 film Maleficent, in which she played Queen Leila, the mother of Elle Fanning’s character Aurora. Her most prominent roles, meanwhile, come by way of the television shows Black Sails (a historical series based on the book Treasure Island in which she portrays black market supplier Eleanor Guthrie) and The Time in Between (a Spanish-language spy series in which she plays Rosalinda Fox, the mistress of Spanish military leader Juan Luis Beigbeder).

Bridgerton‘s third season is now streaming its first four episodes on Netflix. The latter four will release on June 13.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more