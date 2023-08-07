Brie Larson throws shade on your Girl Dinners with summertime feast selfie

The Girl Dinner TikTok trend is reaching new heights because the ultimate American princess has joined in — well, kind of. Brie Larson, who would be gearing up the publicity train for The Marvels if this pesky strike would end, instead shared her take on the trend.

In case you don’t know — and I didn’t — “Girl Dinner” is basically the equivalent of a adult lunchable. Like a snack board that’s mainly meats and cheeses. A medieval peasant’s dinner. Here, our very own Nahila Bonfiglio explains it much better than I ever could:

“They come in the simple (a handful of chips alongside a few grapes, a pickle spear, and some apple sauce) or the elegant, complete with an array of meats, several cheese options, and a drizzle of olive oil. No matter how they’re put together, however, all Girl Dinner’s have on thing in common: they’re simple, require no cooking, and might not appeal to the rest of the world.”

Alright, enough exposition. Larson posted a hearty breakfast-ish meal that not only looked delicious, but put those pathetic cheese and cracker morsels to shame.

“Better than having girl dinner this week,” she said.

Who wants pancakes now? Even with this fancy meal, The Marvels, which drops on Nov. 10, faces an uphill battle at the box office following Marvel’s historic bomb with Ant-Man 3. While Guardians of the Galaxy: Volume 3 was a hit, director James Gunn left the company for greener DC pastures.

There’s also the fact that Larson’s Captain Marvel isn’t necessarily the most liked MCU character, which doesn’t pose well for a movie that features her. It also won’t be able to get into any IMAX theaters due to an exclusivity deal with Dune 2 (it will have a four-week window starting on November 3).

Regardless, Captain Marvel still made more than $1 billion at the box office, so there’s also a chance it will be a really big hit. We’ll keep you posted. Enjoy your girl dinners!