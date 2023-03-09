British Airlines might have just ruined Barry Keoghan’s trip to the Oscars

Flying is stressful enough as it is; the constant worrying that you may have somehow lost your passport in the five minutes since you left the taxi and are waiting to board, the fear that somehow you accidentally put a pair of scissors in your bag when packing, or that you could accidentally miss the flight despite scoping out which gate you need to go to and camping out in front of it one hour prior to boarding. It doesn’t help then when the airline loses your luggage, especially if like Barry Keoghan, you are on your way to the Academy Awards.

The Oscar-nominated actor shared his frustration and disappointment with British Airways on Twitter after his luggage was lost by the airline who have so far been unable to locate it. The actor wrote that he had sentimental stuff packed away that he wanted to have on him at the event and is worried that he will not get them back in time.

The Eternals actor is nominated in the Best Supporting Actor category for his role in The Banshees of Inisherin, a film that generated a fair amount of buzz. He has already won in the same category at the BAFTAs earlier this year, but this is his first Oscar nod, so we can understand why he would be upset at not having his belongings. In his tweet, he railed against British Airways for their terrible customer service.

https://twitter.com/BarryKeoghan/status/1633636693101416448?s=20

It would appear that he was even told to make his way to LAX to get answers only to find that no one there could provide them. Talk about getting the roundabout. The airline apologized in a response to the tweet, but Koeghan felt it wasn’t enough as he has already been through what they have suggested and has been dealing with it for the last five days.

https://twitter.com/BarryKeoghan/status/1633666846829477888

With the awards only a few days away, British Airways will really have to get off its hands and find the star’s luggage, we wouldn’t want to think of the retaliation from the Irish community at the disrespect shown to one of their own. We wouldn’t want an international incident now would we?

Let’s hope that Koeghan putting them on blast is enough of an impetus for the luggage to be tracked down and returned to its rightful owner, all in time for the big occasion.