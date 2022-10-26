Britney Spears shades Selena Gomez in IG post, calls her a hypocrite

Oops, she did it again!

On Tuesday night, Britney Spears took to Instagram to shade someone (what else is new?) and this time she took a dig at Selena Gomez who has been publicly supportive of Britney throughout the years.

In the post, Spears refers to Gomez as a hypocrite because of a video she made that Britney points out contradicts her statements from 2016. Britney didn’t mention Selena by name but clearly didn’t have to.

Spears wrote:

“Don’t you just love the nerve of a women who stand firmly getting awards on speak on their beliefs about not showing their bodies on Instagram ???!!!!! They say “This is NOT something I would do” yet those women are the very ones who get 4 million dollar budget videos made about sucking and licking on homemade ice cream !!!! These other girls have nothing but beautiful bodies !!!! Who cares if they flaunt it ??? THEY SHOULD !!!”

Spears is referencing Selena’s 2016 AMA Awards speech where she said, “I don’t wanna see your bodies on Instagram. I wanna see what’s in here,” while pointing to her heart. Selena went on to say that she is not trying to get validation anymore, thus suggesting that she is partly motivating herself and others from being less about physical appearance and more about who they are as a person.

Selena also went on to make a video with K-Pop sensation BLACKPINK for a song called Ice Cream in 2020. In the video, Selena and the girls of BLACKPINK make sexually suggestive gestures mostly tied to licking ice cream and lollipops.

Britney wasn’t done with her slamming of Selena.

She added, “The next time I see someone with a big budget video sucking lollipops yet giving righteous speeches shaming other women for exposing their bodies, I would like to tell those people don’t be a hypocrite.”

It’s possible that Britney didn’t realize people would easily catch on that her post is abut Selena but it’s already become obvious to the entire social media landscape. Many responded to Britney’s post and most were in defense of Selena and questioning why Britney was going after her, especially for a sentence of motivation she spoke six years ago adn the fact that she has always had Britney’s back.

One reply from IG account named thescartissues had nearly 3k likes, says, “Selena has shown nothing but love and support for you throughout the years and in return she gets weekly shady Instagram posts from you. Check yourself girl.”

Others told Britney to stop obsessing over Selena.

Britney then responded by so significantly editing her post that she effectively deleted the entire statement and replaced it wth roses. However, we leave you with a screenshot of the original post: