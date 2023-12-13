‘Brooklyn Nine-Nine’ star Andre Braugher dead at 61

The star was best known for his roles in 'Homicide: Life on the Street' and 'Brooklyn Nine-Nine'.

Andre Braugher, who was best known for his roles in Brooklyn Nine-Nine, Homicide: Life on the Street, and Men of a Certain Age, has died. He was 61.

Braugher’s publicist Jennifer Allen confirmed the news of his death to Variety, however, no specifies were shared. Deadline says the star died ‘after a brief illness.’

The star had a lengthy career stemming back to 1989 with an appearance in the TV film Kojak: Fatal Flaw. His first major role came the same year, appearing alongside Mathew Broderick and Denzel Washington in Glory.

While Braugher had plenty of film appearances, he was best known for his roles on television. The most iconic of these is Detective Frank Pembleton on Homicide: Life on the Street throughout the 90s and as Raymond Holt in the sitcom Brooklyn Nine-Nine. During his time playing Detective Pembleton, Braugher met his wife Ami Brabson who also starred on the hit 90s show. Together they had three children Michael, Isaiah, and John Wesley.

Brooklyn Nine-Nine was a role that many will remember Braugher for as his character Captain Holt quickly became a favorite among fans thanks to his stoic persona and witty jokes. Braugher played the iconic character throughout the entirety of the series from 2013 to 2021.

Andre Braugher’s final work comes with the Netflix series The Residence. Production on the show was set to return in early January 2024 after being shut down during the strike, but following the passing it is unclear when things will start again Deadline says.

Braugher is survived by his wife Ami Brabson and their three children.