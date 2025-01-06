Brother and sister Prince George and Princess Charlotte to be separated as weird Royal Family rule comes into effect in 2025

Prince William and Kate Middleton and their three kids have always been presented as a close-knit clan — unusually close, in fact, for the Royals, who are known for their sibling spats and family falling-outs. Given how healthy a relationship Princess Kate has with her own brother and sister, and how William’s with his young brother Harry went so pear-shaped, the Waleses seem determined to ensure their own children remain as close as possible.

Recommended Videos

Unfortunately for them, 2025 marks the year that a strict Royal Family rule takes effect which will ensure that Prince George (11) will have to spend less time with sister Princess Charlotte (9) and Prince Louis (6) during family outings. While the three siblings may be as thick as thieves right now, the truth is George is the one destined to be the next monarch and the young prince will start to feel that responsibility as soon as this year.

Here’s what happens to Prince George when he turns 12 in 2025

Photo by Karwai Tang/WireImage

As per Royal Family tradition, when Prince George turns 12 this upcoming summer, he will no longer be able to travel in the same aircraft as either his father or his younger sister. As of his birthday on July 22, 2025, the Waleses will have to split between two different aircrafts whenever they journey via plane or helicopter due to a long-running family superstition about air travel.

The family fears some terrible accident happening to the craft and therefore wiping out all those at the top of the line of succession in one go. For this reason, when George is deemed old enough to be allowed to travel without his parents (or at least his dad), William isn’t allowed to travel with both of his two oldest children. Except in extremely rare emergencies, and only then if given the written permission of King Charles.

William himself is all too familiar with this rule, as the same thing happened to him when he turned 12 and he was no longer able to travel in planes with his father, mother Princess Diana, and brother Harry. During his childhood, William would fly solo, while the rest of his family remained together. Some have speculated, though, that Kate could travel with George to keep him company.

It’s unknown exactly who began the ban, but there is a reason why the Royals have decided to operate with an abundance of caution when it comes to air travel. No less than three members of the ruling clan have perished in plane accidents over the past 100 years. Prince Philip’s sister, Princess Cecilie, died in a plane crash in 1937, while Queen Elizabeth II’s uncle, also called Prince George, passed when his RAF aircraft went down in 1942. Lastly, another uncanny namesake died in 1972 when he crashed his own plane during an air show competition — the late queen’s cousin, also called Prince William.

Given that luck — and how superstitious the Royals are on a good day — it’s no surprise George will have to adhere to this fatalistic family tradition on his next birthday. It sounds like William and Kate have been dedicated to giving the prince as happy and carefree a childhood as possible, but the mighty role he has to play in the future of the monarchy is already about to weigh on his shoulders.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy