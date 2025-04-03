Bruce Willis and Demi Moore’s grown daughters continue to share baths together

Bruce Willis and Demi Moore’s three daughters, Rumer, Scout, and Tallulah, have always been very close. It seems like that strong bond is still a big part of their family life today. Even as adults (now 36, 33, and 31 years old), they keep up some unusual traditions from their childhood, like taking baths together.

Rumer recently talked about this on the What in the Winkler?! podcast. While some people might find this habit surprising, Rumer claims it is just how unique their family dynamic is. It is something that grew out of their parents’ successful co-parenting after their divorce.

As found by USMagazine, during the podcast, Rumer also talked about other parts of their close family life. She mentioned that she still shares a bed with her mom, Demi Moore, as well as with her own toddler, Louetta, who is almost two years old. Rumor said, “Honestly, I hope [my daughter] will, like, still sleep in bed with me when she’s my age… I still sleep in bed with my mom, and I don’t think it’s weird.” This is completely normal to Rumer because it’s how she was raised.

Bruce Willis and Demi Moore’s children are very close

This relaxed and loving family atmosphere comes from the way Bruce and Demi handled their split back in 1998. Instead of letting their breakup create tension, they focused on raising their kids together in a supportive way. Rumer has said how thankful she is for the strong foundation her parents gave her and her sisters, putting their well-being ahead of any personal disagreements.

Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images

This positive example has even influenced how Rumer co-parents now that she’s separated from Derek Richard Thomas, the father of her daughter. The family’s strong support for each other is especially clear now, as Bruce faces health struggles due to his frontotemporal dementia and aphasia diagnosis in 2022. Rumer has talked openly about how her family comes together during tough times, making sure they stay united and help each other through challenges.

“We all still take baths together, my sisters and I,” Rumer said, and her openness about co-sleeping and bathing together is meant to highlight just how connected they are. In their family, these kinds of habits aren’t seen as strange—they’re just part of what keeps them happy and close.

