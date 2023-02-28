Bryan Cranston slams Donald Trump’s ‘Make America Great Again’ slogan by deeming it ‘racist’

Across his illustrious career thus far, renowned actor Bryan Cranston terrified the world as drug kingpin Walter White in Breaking Bad, accumulated a whirlwind of laughs as lovable dad Hal in Malcolm in the Middle, and stole the Broadway stage as Howard Beale in Network. But perhaps Cranston’s latest passionate rant against former President Donald Trump is going to overshadow all of that when it comes to the public eye.

In a recent interview with Variety, the 66-year-old actor wasn’t shy in explaining his disgust for Trump’s infamous “Make America Great Again” slogan, which was primarily used during his presidential campaign back in 2016. Even back then, the slogan stirred up plenty of controversy — with a plethora of devoted left wingers questioning the phrase’s true meaning and Trump’s otherwise harmful agenda.

Of course, the acclaimed performer has notably been taking shots at Trump for some time now, with Cranston memorably shading the 45th President during his Tonys acceptance speech for All the Way, in which he portrayed former President Lyndon B. Johnson. With that being said, Cranston continues to insist that Trump’s slogan is rooted in racism, saying:

“A lot of people go, ‘How could that be racist? Make America Great Again?’ So just ask yourself from, from an African American experience, when was it ever great in America for the African American? When was it great?’… If you’re making it great again, it’s not including them.”

Despite Cranston’s strong political stance, it undoubtedly won’t change Trump’s current 2024 presidential candidacy, which the 76-year-old billionaire announced back in November of 2022. It remains to be seen if Trump will once again use the aforementioned slogan, but with how much he gravitates towards controversy, we certainly wouldn’t be surprised.