BTS Army rush to defend Jungkook after Mexican TV series mocks him for being stalked

All the way from Mexico, it appears that BTS members cannot get a break. In a recent episode of the Mexican TV talk show¡Qué chulada!, the hosts induced the understandable wrath of the most passionate fanbase alive after making fun of Jungkook, the youngest BTS member.

Hosts Verónica Toussaint, Mariana H, Annie Barrios, and Mónica Noguera recently included a segment where the quartet mocked BTS’ Jungkook after the singer voiced his worries upon being followed to his gym. Loyal and devoted to defending BTS’ honor, fans immediately took to social media to reprimand the series for taking a potentially-dangerous situation lightly, for continuously ridiculing the singer’s discomfort, and even insinuating that Jungkook is often under the influence of alcohol.

The hosts were referring to Jungkook’s most recent livestream on the platform Weverse, where the BTS members often connect directly with fans. In the livestream, which has since been taken down by Weverse, Jungkook answered fan comments and talked about his day. The singer appeared well-humored, and while he admitted to having been drinking prior to going live, the singer downplayed the instance that led to his lampooning on ¡Qué chulada!

“I was about to go home but there were people outside (the gym). It wasn’t an official schedule so …that’s right. I am drunk. That’s why I am talking about things like this,” he said, adding, “I turn on a live when I think of ARMYs when I am at home or eating or working out, but when you come find me…that’s not right.” He went on, “When would I talk about things like this? If it was in the past, I wouldn’t have been able to talk about things like this, but it’s been a while since we debuted and we know so much about each other, I’m a human too.”

Naturally, the fan response to the Chulada hosts’ offensive insinuations is in full effect on Twitter, where the expression “APOLOGIZE TO JUNGKOOK” is trending at time of this writing, as BTS loyalists demand the show’s hosts apologize to the singer. Moreover, many fans have taken directly to toppling the show’s ratings on Google.

This marks the second instance whereby a BTS member has publicly condemned the attitude of fans and strangers alike. Just last week, BTS’ RM discovered he was the victim of an information breach by a train station employee, who had been selling his information online. Seems like there is no break for BTS, even if they are on a break themselves.